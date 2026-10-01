Dear Abby: Husband’s Secret Addiction Destroys Family Trust

In a syndicated advice column published on Oct. 1, 2026, an anonymous woman writing under the pseudonym “Needing Direction in Virginia” asks Dear Abby whether trust can be rebuilt with her husband after she discovered he secretly consumed her prescription pain medication, allowing her eldest son to take the blame.

Disappearing Prescriptions and a Ruined Relationship With an Eldest Son

The writer details a 16-year relationship and 14-year marriage upended by missing narcotics. Following a severe car wreck 12 years prior, the writer stockpiled leftover pain medicine, planning to take a few on a cruise scheduled nine years ago. When she checked the stash, every pill was gone. At the time, her oldest son had been staying at the home for a few months, and with no one else visiting the residence, she confronted him. The son denied taking the medication, grew angry, and cut off communication with his mother for months.

After undergoing two major surgeries, the writer received a new prescription for pain medication, stored it at home, and later discovered that the supply had vanished entirely. When questioned, the husband claimed someone else must have taken the pills. The writer eventually realized her husband was responsible for taking the medication both times.

Confrontation, Outpatient Rehab, and In-Law Conflict

Upon discovering the truth, the writer left the primary residence to stay at a weekend property. She compelled her husband to telephone his parents in her presence to confess what had happened, anticipating he would otherwise fabricate a justification for her departure. Despite this direct confession, the writer states she became targeted as a scapegoat for failing to “stand by my man,” with the in-laws failing to recognize her as the victim of the situation.

According to the column, the husband entered outpatient rehab two weeks prior to the publication date, but the couple has not engaged in marital counseling or taken steps to repair the relationship. The column notes that the writer asks Abigail Van Buren whether trust can ever be restored.

Dear Abby Advises Apology and Nar-Anon Participation

In response, Abigail Van Buren advises the writer to prioritize repairing the estrangement with her son. “Let me postpone the answer to your question until after I urge you to apologize to your son,” the columnist writes, recommending that both mother and son join Nar-Anon, a support network for individuals affected by the drug addiction of loved ones or friends.

The columnist explicitly categorizes the husband as an addict who shattered marital trust. Van Buren cautions the writer that an addict may experience a relapse even after initial treatment, warns against yielding to guilt trips from the in-laws regarding a reunion, and asserts that the husband would need to maintain sobriety for an extended duration before trust could be earned back.

Photo: chicago.suntimes.com

Summary of Disappearing Medication Incidents and Family Fallout Event / Milestone Details Provided in Column Initial Car Wreck Occurred 12 years prior to the October 2026 publication; left the writer with prescribed pain medication that she stockpiled. First Disappearance Discovered nine years ago before a scheduled cruise; oldest son was blamed, leading to months of estrangement. Second Disappearance Happened approximately one month prior to October 2026 following two major surgeries; husband initially blamed an unknown third party. Confrontation and Separation Writer discovered husband was responsible, left for a weekend property, and forced a confession call to in-laws. Current Status Husband entered outpatient rehab two weeks prior to Oct. 1, 2026; no marital reconciliation steps have been taken.

Unrelated Haircare Inquiry

The same syndicated column addresses a separate inquiry from a reader in New Hampshire designated as “Beauty Client in New Hampshire.” The reader asks whether coloring or highlighting hair at home while maintaining a long-standing professional appointment for cuts and styling is considered poor etiquette.

DEAR ABBY: Hard-working wife unloads on husband at day's end

Van Buren answers in the negative, stating that coloring hair at home remains an individual’s personal choice and requires no apology or explanation to a stylist or acquaintances.