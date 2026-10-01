60 Degrees Pharma to Disclose Tafenoquine Babesiosis Trial Results on October 6

On October 1, 2026, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals announced it will disclose interim clinical trial results for tafenoquine in hospitalized severe babesiosis patients on October 6, 2026. The company previously crossed its minimum enrollment threshold of 24 patients, triggering this upcoming data safety and monitoring board evaluation.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeting a Tick-Borne Parasite: Babesiosis is caused by microscopic parasites that infect red blood cells. Current treatment options face significant challenges in complex or recurring cases.

Babesiosis is caused by microscopic parasites that infect red blood cells. Current treatment options face significant challenges in complex or recurring cases. The Investigational Drug: Tafenoquine, currently FDA-approved under the brand name ARAKODA for malaria prevention, is being tested alongside standard-of-care antibiotics to see if it can clear persistent infections more effectively.

Tafenoquine, currently FDA-approved under the brand name ARAKODA for malaria prevention, is being tested alongside standard-of-care antibiotics to see if it can clear persistent infections more effectively. Regulatory Strategy: Following the upcoming interim analysis and investor webinar, the company intends to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss data requirements for potential submission of a supplemental New Drug Application.

Evaluating Tafenoquine in Severe Babesiosis Trials

The clinical study, registered under NCT06207370, evaluates oral tafenoquine combined with standard-of-care antimicrobial therapy versus placebo plus standard of care. Patients have been enrolled across multiple U.S. medical centers, including Tufts Medical Center, Rhode Island Hospital, Yale University, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Westchester Medical Center. The trial’s data safety and monitoring board is analyzing the time to sustained clinical recovery as the primary endpoint, alongside the time to molecular clearance of Babesia parasites as a key secondary endpoint.

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments or vaccines specifically indicated for babesiosis. Standard care typically involves antimicrobial regimens, but treatment-refractory and relapsing cases remain a persistent clinical challenge, particularly among immunocompromised hosts. Because tafenoquine possesses a long terminal half-life of approximately 16 days—a pharmacokinetic property well-documented for its malaria prophylaxis profile—researchers are investigating its mechanistic role in clearing lingering parasitic loads.

Trial Parameter Clinical Detail Study Identifier NCT06207370 Interim Analysis Trigger Minimum enrollment of 24 patients Primary Endpoint Time to sustained clinical recovery Secondary Endpoint Time to molecular clearance of Babesia parasites

Investor Webinar and Expert Scientific Review

In conjunction with the data release, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals scheduled a Key Opinion Leader investor webinar for October 6, 2026. The session features Peter J. Krause, Senior Research Scientist in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine who led the original antibiotic treatment trial establishing atovaquone/azithromycin as standard-of-care 25 years ago, and Edouard Vannier, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Tufts Medical Center / Tufts University School of Medicine.

The webinar discussion focuses on the clinical burden of persistent tick-borne infections, limitations under current treatment guidelines, and the mechanistic rationale for combining tafenoquine with existing therapies. The presentation also reviews data from hospital studies and expanded access literature.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Tafenoquine is not currently approved by the FDA for treating or preventing babesiosis, and it carries strict safety warnings from its existing malaria prophylaxis indications. Healthcare providers must screen patients for Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency before administration, as the drug can induce severe hemolytic anemia in G6PD-deficient individuals. It is strictly contraindicated in patients with a history of psychotic disorders, current psychotic symptoms, known hypersensitivity to tafenoquine, other 8-aminoquinolines, or any component of ARAKODA, or during breastfeeding when infant G6PD status is unknown.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Babesiosis Surveillance and Diagnosis.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA): ARAKODA (tafenoquine) Prescribing Information and Safety Warnings.

National Institutes of Health (ClinicalTrials.gov): NCT06207370 Study Protocol.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, diagnostic, or legal advice. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.