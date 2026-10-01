Sophia Bush Reveals She Secretly Married Ashlyn Harris in Summer 2025

Actress Sophia Bush revealed that she and Ashlyn Harris have been secretly married for over a year, following a private ceremony in upstate New York during the summer of 2025. The couple shared details of their low-key nuptials ahead of the release of Bush’s upcoming memoir, “And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress,” according to Page Six.

The Bottom Line The Secret Ceremony: Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris quietly married in the summer of 2025 during an intimate gathering in upstate New York.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris quietly married in the summer of 2025 during an intimate gathering in upstate New York. Family Presence: The wedding was attended by Harris’ two children, Sloane and Ocean, while Bush’s best friend, Nia Batts, officiated the ceremony.

The wedding was attended by Harris’ two children, Sloane and Ocean, while Bush’s best friend, Nia Batts, officiated the ceremony. Public Reveal: The couple made the news public as Bush promotes her upcoming memoir, set for release on October 27.

An Intimate Celebration in Upstate New York

The private wedding took place in the summer of 2025 at a scenic location in upstate New York. Unlike high-profile celebrity events, the gathering was kept exceptionally small and personal. Ashlyn Harris’ two children from her previous marriage to Ali Krieger—5-year-old Sloane and 4-year-old Ocean—were present for the festivities. Bush described the atmosphere as relaxed, noting that the children ran around happily and picked flowers from the property.

“The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property and our daughter Sloane was holding them,” Bush told Vogue. “It was so fun for them, because it wasn’t this pressure-filled day that’s too much for young kids.” The ceremony was officiated by Bush’s best friend, Nia Batts, and the evening concluded simply with roasted marshmallows around a fire.

Weighing Decades in the Public Eye

Given their respective careers—Harris playing professional soccer in stadiums before massive crowds and Bush starring in television projects reaching millions—the couple deliberately chose a quiet celebration. “When you get to this stage in your life, you begin to unpack what’s yours and what’s always sort of been for everyone else,” Bush explained to the magazine.

After the ceremony, the pair traveled to share the news with close loved ones in person. Reflecting on the milestone, Bush shared what she told her partner: “You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife. And it feels so amazing to say that.” In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, published by Flatiron Books, she wrote about the experience: “We wept. We laughed. We exchanged rings. The invisible string pulled tighter around us. … This is the first chapter of my life that feels truly, wholly, divinely mine.”

Relationship History and Public Scrutiny

The couple first connected publicly in the fall of 2023, following the ends of their respective marriages. Harris filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September 2023 after nearly four years of marriage. Shortly thereafter, romances and relationships drew intense media scrutiny. Bush later came out as queer during an interview for an April 2024 cover story.

During that time, Bush addressed and denied rampant tabloid speculation regarding the timeline of her relationship with Harris and the end of her previous marriage to businessman Grant Hughes, to whom she was married from 2022 to 2023. She was also previously married to actor Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006. Addressing rumors about how her relationship with Harris began, Bush pushed back against narratives suggesting infidelity or sudden life changes, noting that her close circle understood her personal life.

Key Milestones in Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris’ Timeline Date / Period Event September 2023 Ashlyn Harris files for divorce from Ali Krieger Fall 2023 Romance between Bush and Harris is publicly confirmed April 2024 Sophia Bush comes out as queer in a magazine cover story Summer 2025 Secret wedding ceremony takes place in upstate New York October 27 Scheduled release date for Sophia Bush’s memoir, “And I Will Tell You Mine”

Memoir Release and Future Projects

The revelation of the 2025 nuptials serves as a central narrative point in Bush’s upcoming literary project. “And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress” is scheduled for release on October 27 through Flatiron Books. The memoir covers various chapters of the actress and activist’s personal evolution, including her recent marriage.