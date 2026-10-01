White House airs taxpayer-funded television ad praising Trump

The White House has released a television advertisement celebrating President Donald Trump, funded by taxpayer dollars and broadcast as midterm elections approach.

The latest spot represents the continuation of an advertising campaign that has drawn sharp criticism and legal challenges from lawmakers, watchdogs, and artists alike. While administration officials defend the broadcasts as public service announcements, critics argue the materials constitute illegal partisan propaganda financed by the public treasury.

Federal Spending Rules and the Propaganda Debate

Administration officials contend the spots function as public service announcements intended to remind citizens to cherish their country and understand why it deserves protection domestically, internationally, and along the border. Federal spending bills since the 1950s have explicitly barred the use of appropriations for publicity or propaganda purposes within the United States.

Under Government Accountability Office frameworks, government-produced media must avoid self-aggrandizement, purely partisan positioning, or covert messaging that obscures its source. The White House argues the ads clear this bar because they are government-funded, Trump is not on the ballot, and there is no call to action. To support its defense, the administration pointed to past information campaigns from the Obama, Biden, and George W. Bush administrations, including efforts promoting Medicare Part D and Affordable Care Act open enrollment.

According to Wall Street Journal calculations compiled by Sunday evening, the spots had been broadcast close to 90 times on national television channels for an expenditure totaling roughly $337,000. Subsequent tracking data from AdImpact placed the combined advertising spend across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms at almost $2.5 million.

Copyright Challenges and Congressional Pushback

The campaign has also triggered direct legal fallout over intellectual property rights. Attorneys for artist Christian Berishaj, known professionally as JMSN, sent a cease-and-desist letter to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles demanding that the administration stop using his song “Love Me” in one of the taxpayer-funded spots. Legal representation for the artist, including Democracy Defenders Action and Ballard Spahr LLP, asserted that the unauthorized inclusion violates federal copyright law.

Photo: MS NOW

Political opposition to the campaign has intensified inside Washington as well. Thom Tillis, who is not running for reelection, criticized the broadcasts on Monday, stating they were not appropriate PSAs and drawing a comparison to Hungarian dictator Viktor Orban.

Watchdog groups have mobilized in response to the spending. Democracy Forward submitted public records requests to the Treasury Department and the Office of Management and Budget to secure internal documentation regarding the production and funding of the television spots. Meanwhile, lawmakers are weighing potential legislative remedies, including congressional hearings, clawbacks of DHS funds, or targeted salary reductions for agency personnel involved in approving the advertisements.