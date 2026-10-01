Bristol residents are questioning the proposed sale of the community-staple Raber Golf Course—now known as the Old Bristol Golf Club—to the Albatross Group for $15,000 in cash and a promised $5.92 million in course improvements over the next decade, with the Town Council set to vote on Thursday to finalize the transaction after transferring ownership to the Bristol Redevelopment Commission.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Capital expenditure commitments outlined by the Albatross Group total $5.92 million spread across a ten-year timeline for facility upgrades.

The transaction structure splits the 27-hole layout, leaving a separate nine-hole section owned by a local family outside the primary acquisition agreement.

Raber Golf Course Sale Sparks Community Debate in Bristol

As the Bristol Town Council prepares to vote on Thursday, local opposition has intensified over the proposed transfer and sale of the Raber Golf Course, locally recognized as the Old Bristol Golf Club. wsbt.com reported that the town evaluated three separate proposals before advancing a deal with the Albatross Group, which features $15,000 in cash paired with a ten-year capital investment pledge of $5.92 million earmarked for course modernization.

Town leadership defended the selection process by citing the incoming operator’s industry background. Bristol Town Manager Mike Yoder stated, “The highest level of importance for the town council was they wanted a group that had experience with managing golf courses that had a great reputation for managing golf courses,” as reported by wsbt.com. Yoder added that the chosen group possessed the necessary financial capacity for required site upgrades, noting that competing proposals failed to match that investment tier.

Defenders of the municipal arrangement also point toward established deed restrictions mandating that the acreage remain designated as green space, parkland, or recreational property. Despite these legal guardrails, critics argue that the consideration offered falls well short of true asset value.

Financial Discrepancies and Municipal Debt Concerns

Local opposition centers heavily on the valuation gap between the purchase terms and estimated market worth. Amy Green, a Bristol resident, questioned the financial logic of the agreement in remarks reported by wsbt.com, stating, “My concern with that is a $15,000 in a promise versus a market value of this property which is approximately $4 to $8 million. And so, the town doesn’t get any money in this when we have $54 million in water and sewer bond that needs paid.”

Additional anxiety stems from the fragmented ownership structure of the sprawling facility. While the Albatross Group acquisition targets 18 holes, the remaining nine holes are held independently by a local family, creating uncertainty regarding the cohesive future of the recreation site.

Lester Otto, an Elkhart County resident, voiced deep misgivings about the split layout to wsbt.com, offering the assessment: “I in good conscience Can’t play this course anymore because my friends are being cheated.” Otto further remarked, “The albatross group were not interested in the other nine holes and Most real good golf courses have more than 18 holes. I think someone In the background has plans for that That is going to cut out any future Golfing not that area and say it can develop maybe some homes or something like that.”

Upcoming Redevelopment Commission Transfer and Vote

With municipal management unwilling or unequipped to operate the property independently following the retirement of the long-standing manager, the legislative path forward relies on administrative restructuring. The town council plans to first transfer the property title to the Bristol Redevelopment Commission—an entity possessing greater statutory flexibility for land transactions—before conducting the final council vote on the deal.