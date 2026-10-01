Van Bommel dismisses Romelu Lukaku bench speculation ahead of Turkey

Ahead of the October 2026 Nations League fixture against Turkey, Belgium manager Mark van Bommel has firmly dismissed outside speculation surrounding Romelu Lukaku’s absence from the starting lineup against France, clarifying that the decision to bench the national team’s record goalscorer was purely tactical and based on the need for transitional pace.

Fantasy & Market Impact International Depth Chart: Matias Fernandez-Pardo pushes for more minutes following his tactical deployment over Lukaku against France.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo pushes for more minutes following his tactical deployment over Lukaku against France. Club Form Translation: Lukaku’s limited playing time at Fenerbahçe (191 minutes, zero goals this season) is becoming a visible factor in national team selection metrics.

Tactical Rationale and the French Encounter

When the team sheets dropped for the clash against France, the omission of Romelu Lukaku from the starting XI immediately sparked widespread media discourse. It marked the first time since a March 30, 2021 World Cup qualifier against Belarus that the striker remained on the bench for a competitive 90 minutes. However, Van Bommel addressed the press ahead of the upcoming Nations League meeting by cutting straight through the narrative.

“The theme is larger on your side,” Van Bommel told journalists, emphasizing that external observers were manufacturing a controversy where none existed. Explaining his tactical choices, the manager noted that the game state against France required different profiles. “In that match we were slightly further from the goal, which meant we could use speed,” Van Bommel said, pointing to his decision to introduce Matias Fernandez-Pardo as an invaller.

Player Current Club Season Minutes International Status Romelu Lukaku Fenerbahçe 191 93 Goals / 133 Caps Matias Fernandez-Pardo – – – Leandro Trossard – – Available for Selection

Club-Level Minutes and International Repercussions

While tactical flexibility dictated the French match plan, the underlying metric influencing Lukaku’s current standing is his lack of consistent domestic action. Van Bommel explicitly pointed to the striker’s limited playing time at Fenerbahçe as a disadvantage. Despite the forward training well and maintaining a strong mindset, competitive rhythm remains a critical evaluation metric for the coaching staff.

Photo: Voetbalkrant.com

Peter Vandenbempt, speaking on Radio 1, noted the distinct shift in atmosphere surrounding the player. Unlike the World Cup, where Lukaku realized he was not ready for a starting position, the current scenario arrives with the player publicly asserting full fitness upon his arrival in Turkey. With Belgium traveling to face Turkey—where Lukaku now plies his club trade—the spotlight intensifies on whether Van Bommel restores his talisman to the starting XI.

Squad Rotation and Fitness Updates Ahead of Sclessin

Addressing the broader squad dynamics, the technical staff confirmed that 24 outfield players are available, save for the suspended Diego Moreira. Leandro Trossard is available following his injury, providing an immediate boost to the team.

Photo: VoetbalPrimeur.be

Van Bommel stressed the importance of securing three points on home soil at Sclessin. Whether that imperative includes a starting berth for Belgium’s record goalscorer remains the final tactical question before kickoff.

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