Busan Launches K-Tour Pass to Offer Foreign Visitors Transport and Attraction Discounts

The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, alongside the Korea Tourism Organization, launched the “K-Tour Pass” on September 1, offering discounted transport and tourist site benefits in Busan to boost independent foreign travel.

Fantasy & Market Impact Regional tourism infrastructure investments surge as the government allocates 9 billion won for the upcoming regional expansion phase.

Independent inbound travel metrics show Busan outperforming national averages with a 46.1% year-over-year increase in foreign arrivals.

Digital ticketing platforms Klook and Webtour (Hop & Hop) offer the 15,000-won transit and attraction bundles.

Busan Joins the Pilot Program as Foreign Inbound Traffic Surges

Seoul excluded, Busan was selected as the pilot operating region due to its status as the second most popular destination for foreign visitors. External visitors registered a 15.7% visit rate in the previous year’s foreign tourist survey, trailing only Seoul at 76.8%.

Recent data from the Busan municipal government indicates that foreign visitors reached 2,927,674 between January and July. This represents a 46.1% increase compared to the 2,003,466 visitors recorded during the same period in the previous year, outpacing the national visitor growth rate by 24.8 percentage points.

Structuring the K-Tour Pass and Transit Discounts

Priced uniformly at 15,000 won, the initiative splits into two distinct tiers: “Pass 1” as a 1-day sectional pass for Busan, and “Pass 2” as a duration-based bundle linking with 2-to-5-day Korail passes. Sectional purchasers secure up to a 40% discount on regional transport modes like trains and buses bound for Busan.

Both pass variants grant reduced rates on Airport Railroad Express direct trains alongside free admission to one of 35 designated Busan tourist attractions. Cardholders also unlock secondary markdowns across 50 partner ventures, encompassing activity hubs and local cafes.

K-Tour Pass Structure and Benefits Pass Type Pricing Core Transit Benefit Attraction Perks Pass 1 (Sectional) 15,000 KRW Up to 40% off Busan-bound trains/buses 1 free admission from 35 partner sites + 50 cafe/activity discounts Pass 2 (Duration) 15,000 KRW Discounts tied to 2–5 day Korail passes 1 free admission from 35 partner sites + 50 cafe/activity discounts

Digital Acquisition and Physical Kiosk Infrastructure

Travelers secure the passes digitally through online travel agencies Klook and Webtour (Hop & Hop) via respective apps and websites. Buyers apply the 40% transport discount immediately upon booking their regional transit to Busan, while attraction entries process via an issued barcode.

For on-the-ground utility, users can request a physical card functioning as a metro and city bus transit card alongside a pre-loaded debit card. Ministry officials stationed automated kiosks at Incheon, Gimpo, and Gimhae International Airports, alongside Seoul and Busan Stations, to issue these cards free of charge for cash or international credit card top-ups.

Addressing the “Busan Fever” Phenomenon

The influx runs parallel to an emerging cultural trend among foreign travelers dubbed “Busan Fever,” describing a lingering fondness and desire to return to the coastal city post-trip. Visitors arriving via short-haul direct flights from Taiwan, China, and Japan drive much of the volume, alongside growing numbers originating from the United States despite lacking direct routes.

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tourism Policy Office Director Kang Jeong-won stated, “We expect the K-Tour Pass pilot operation to allow foreign tourists to enjoy transit payments and tourist site usage conveniently and without burden.” The ministry utilizes data captured during this trial to refine infrastructure ahead of next year’s planned expansion targeting five regional airport hubs with a proposed 9-billion-won budget.

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