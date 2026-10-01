New Zealand Emergency Departments in Crisis, Report Warns

New Zealand’s emergency departments face an escalating operational crisis, with approximately 1.4 million patients checking in between 2024 and 2025. Driven by a 21% surge over the past decade and severe inpatient bed shortages, the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine warns that the healthcare system is failing Māori.

Surging Patient Numbers and the 10-Year Strain on Emergency Departments

Emergency departments across New Zealand are operating at or above capacity every single day, according to the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine’s State of Emergency report. Between 2024 and 2025, approximately 1.4 million patients sought urgent care, marking a 21% increase over the past decade. This surge far exceeded the country’s 13% population growth during the same timeframe. Compounding the issue, patient acuity is rising sharply. Fully 66% of patients required triage into more urgent, complex care categories, while visits by Māori patients spiked by 49%.

Behind these rising numbers lies a contracting physical infrastructure. Between 2014 and 2024, the supply of inpatient beds dropped from 2.7 to 2.5 beds per 1,000 people. Persistent workforce shortages exacerbate the bottleneck. Patients routinely find themselves stuck in emergency departments because there are no available beds upstairs, creating a severe operational gridlock that ripples through entire hospitals.

ACEM Aotearoa New Zealand council chairman Dr Michael Connelly framed the ongoing situation in stark terms. “Our health system is in crisis. Our EDs are operating at or above capacity every day. That is not sustainable for our workforce or our patients, who continue to face longer wait times for the care they need,” Dr Connelly stated. “More of us are living longer, with more complex health needs, and many of us need an inpatient hospital bed, not just the emergency department.”

Systemic Health Inequities and the Call for Structural Reform

The report highlights deep-seated disparities, concluding that the current healthcare framework is failing Māori. Persistent health inequities mean patients face systemic barriers, prompting calls for cultural safety training. Furthermore, the report emphasizes that while alternative pathways like urgent care, telehealth, and virtual care ease minor pressures, “they do not address rising levels of patient urgency”.

While government budgets project health funding rising from $33.4 billion to $34.2 billion by 2026–2027, the college argues that this allocation falls short of addressing historical shortfalls and expanding demographic demands. Ahead of the election, the ACEM has urged all political parties to commit to actioning the recommendations and ensure health budgets and performance frameworks align with Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations.

Metric Data Point Contextual Change ED Patient Volume ~1.4 million (2024–2025) Up 21% over the past decade Population Growth 13% over 10 years Significantly outpaced by ED demand Māori ED Visits Rose by 49% Highlights deepening health inequities Inpatient Bed Supply 2.5 beds per 1,000 people Fell from 2.7 beds per 1,000 in 2014 ED 6-Hour Target 76.3% (Apr–Jun 2025) Improved from 73.9% a year prior

Government Response and Current Performance Metrics

Health Minister Simeon Brown defended the administration’s record when responding to 1News regarding the findings. Acknowledging the pressure placed on frontline staff, Brown pointed to measurable improvements in patient throughput achieved since the close of the report’s data collection window in June 2025.

“Results since June 2025, where the report’s data ends, show we’re making progress,” Brown told 1News. “In the April to June quarter this year, 76.3% of patients were admitted, discharged, or transferred within six hours, up from 73.9% a year earlier and 68% in September 2023 under Labour, despite more people attending.”

To combat the bed shortage, the government has advanced the Health Infrastructure Plan. This initiative includes the delivery of 140 beds through fast-built wards at five of the country’s busiest hospitals, alongside capital investments exceeding $680 million in the recent budget. Additional measures involve a $79 million funding boost for aged residential care to mandate weekend admissions, freeing up acute hospital beds for incoming emergency patients.

Yet, fundamental questions remain regarding whether these capital injections can outpace an aging population and a constrained clinical workforce.