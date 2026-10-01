Raptors Teammates Praise Collin Murray-Boyles and Ja’Kobe Walter After Offseason Work

As the Toronto Raptors open training camp ahead of their exhibition opener against the Miami Heat, young standouts Collin Murray-Boyles and Ja’Kobe Walter are drawing significant praise from teammates and coaches following intensive offseason physical transformations, the Toronto Sun reported.

Offseason Transformations and Camp Expectations

Entering the new campaign, the conversation around the franchise extends well beyond established cornerstones like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. Team leadership has pointed directly to the rigorous summer work put in by the younger roster segments. Barnes highlighted the visible shift in Murray-Boyles’ offensive repertoire and physical conditioning as camp got underway.

“Those two worked so hard this summer,” Barnes said during media day.

Murray-Boyles caught attention during his rookie campaign by leveraging his strength against taller opponents in the paint. Ahead of the new season, leaked footage showed him running on a waterfront trail as part of an effort to trim down and increase his lateral speed. The coaching staff plans to utilize him more frequently at the power forward position alongside center Jakob Poeltl or rookie Allen Graves, capitalizing on his improved shooting and downhill burst.

The Impact of Lost Summer League Time

An injury prevented Murray-Boyles from participating in the Las Vegas Summer League, a setback head coach Darko Rajakovic acknowledged as disappointing. However, the forward utilized that recovery window to log heavy hours in the team’s gym, positioning himself for an expanded role.

“All of us, we had a chance to see what kind of effect he had on our team in the playoffs,” Rajakovic said, referencing Murray-Boyles’ performances against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “You know, he was playing (centre) majority of the time, and having in mind what type of team we have, the roster we had, we put a lot of time this off season to see him play some (power forward) as well.”

Player Primary Focus Area Projected Role Collin Murray-Boyles Conditioning, jump shot, downhill burst Power Forward / Center rotation Ja’Kobe Walter Physical development, skill execution Perimeter rotation

Exhibition Schedule and Roster Integration

The Raptors face their first test of the preparation period this coming Saturday in Quebec City, matching up against a Miami Heat squad now led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the exhibition slate tipping off, the integration of Murray-Boyles into the four-spot alongside traditional centers remains one of the primary tactical shifts observed by the Toronto Sun during the initial days of practice.