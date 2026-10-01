Jacob Kiplimo and Brigid Kosgei lead 2026 Chicago Marathon elite field

The 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon features over 55,000 runners and a deep elite field headlined by men’s champion Jacob Kiplimo and former women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei. Scheduled for Sunday, October 11, the 48th running showcases global distance stars and top American contenders.

Jacob Kiplimo Defends Title Against Deep Men’s Field in Chicago

Jacob Kiplimo returns to the streets of Chicago to defend the title he secured last year with a 2:02:23 finish. The Ugandan champion arrives with a reference time of 2:00:28 clocked at the London Marathon earlier this year, a performance that also included a world half marathon record of 57:20 in Lisbon and a third World Cross Country title.

Behind the top two, the men’s entry list boasts exceptional depth. Thirty-three athletes in the professional field have already dipped under the 2:10 mark, with six men holding personal bests faster than 2:04.

Meanwhile, American hopes rest heavily on Charles Hicks, whose 2:04:35 at Boston stands as the second-fastest marathon ever recorded by an American.

Brigid Kosgei Headlines Women’s Lineup in Strategic Return

Brigid Kosgei anchors the women’s division, returning to the course where she shattered the world marathon record in 2019 with a time of 2:14:04. Fresh off a victory in Tokyo, the two-time Chicago champion faces a fierce challenge from compatriot Sharon Lokedi, who brings consecutive Boston titles and a New York victory to the race.

Defending champion Hawi Feysa also returns to the start line after winning last year by more than two minutes, though she has acknowledged publicly that defending her crown will prove harder against this year’s roster. The elite women’s field is rounded out by Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede, Megertu Alemu, and a deep international contingent including Brillian Kipkoech, Degitu Azimeraw, Loice Chemnung, Joan Kilimo, and Magdalyne Masai.

Sara Hall leads the American women with a personal best of 2:20:32, supported by Susanna Sullivan, Des Linden, Natosha Rogers, Molly Born, Dakotah Popehn, and Gabriella Rooker. Notably, Des Linden is using the race as part of her buildup toward a 100-mile race later in the autumn, showcasing the diverse competitive goals packed into the elite corrals.

Elite Field Benchmarks and Personal Bests

Athlete Nationality Personal Best / Reference Time Key Accomplishment Jacob Kiplimo Uganda 2:00:28 (London 2026) Defending champion, World half marathon record holder (57:20) Amos Kipruto Kenya 2:01:39 (London 2026) Multiple Chicago podium finisher Charles Hicks United States 2:04:35 (Boston 2026) Second-fastest marathon ever by an American Brigid Kosgei Kenya 2:14:04 (Chicago 2019) Former world record holder, two-time Chicago champion Sharon Lokedi Kenya N/A Back-to-back Boston titles (2025, 2026), New York winner

Wheelchair Division Showdowns and Course History

In the wheelchair divisions, Marcel Hug chases further history as a six-time Chicago champion seeking his fifth victory on the course where he set a record in 2023. He faces Daniel Romanchuk, David Weir, and Aaron Pike in a compact men’s field. On the women’s side, defending champion Susannah Scaroni sits out to welcome her first child, opening the door for nine-time champion Tatyana McFadden, Manuela Schär, and Catherine Debrunner.

Chicago continues its legacy of fast times, following Kelvin Kiptum’s world record in 2023 and Ruth Chepngetich’s global mark in 2024. With Grant Park serving as the central hub for both the elite athletes and the tens of thousands of registered runners, race morning on October 11 will bring together the professional field and the participants.