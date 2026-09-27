Tigst Assefa Wins Berlin Marathon Despite Late Injury

Ethiopian distance runner Tigst Assefa won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, clocking the third-fastest women’s time in history at two hours, 11 minutes, and four seconds. Despite holding a comfortable lead and tracking ahead of world record pace through the 35km mark, Assefa suffered a late-stage injury that forced her to hobble across the finish line.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The 35km Collapse and Record-Breaking Pace

Assefa entered the Berlin course with clear intentions to challenge the historical record books. The 2026 London Marathon winner launched an aggressive early tempo, establishing a commanding one-minute lead over the chase pack by the 15km split. Through 35 kilometers, her cumulative splits remained well inside the parameters required to challenge the historic standard.

Known across the circuit for her devastating late-race surges, Assefa appeared primed to capitalize on her renowned closing speed. But the tape told a different story as physical distress abruptly altered her biomechanics. The 29-year-old silver medallist from the Paris Olympics began to visibly labor, her cadence dropping sharply in the closing miles.

Athlete Event Time Key Milestone Tigst Assefa Berlin Marathon 2:11:04 1st Place (Course Record broken) Bedatu Hirpa Berlin Marathon Time Not Provided 2nd Place (Ethiopian Sweep) Dera Dida Berlin Marathon Time Not Provided 3rd Place (Ethiopian Sweep) Guye Adola Berlin Marathon 2:02:50 Men’s Race Winner

Historical Context and World Record Trends

The global women’s marathon record remains held by Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich at 2:09:56, set at the 2024 Chicago Marathon. That milestone sits under a cloud following Chepngetich’s three-year doping ban issued in 2025.

Despite missing the outright world record due to her late deceleration, Assefa still eclipsed the previous Berlin course record of 2:11:53—a mark she originally established during her dominant run in 2023. Her performance also represents a stark improvement over her 2:15:41 showing at the London Marathon earlier in the year.

Ethiopian Podium Sweep and Men’s Victory

Assefa’s gritty finish capped a historic day for Ethiopian distance running across the entire elite field. The top five finishers in the women’s division were exclusively from Ethiopia, with Bedatu Hirpa securing second place and Dera Dida rounding out the podium in third.

In the men’s division, fellow Ethiopian Guye Adola captured the title with a commanding performance, crossing the finish line in two hours, two minutes, and fifty seconds.

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