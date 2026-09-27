Lithuania reveals EUROVIZIJA.LT 2027 format and dates

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT has officially announced the return of its national selection format, EUROVIZIJA.LT, running across five weeks in January and February 2027 to determine the country’s representative for the 71st Eurovision Song Contest in Burgas.

The Bottom Line The Timeline: Four semi-finals are scheduled for January 18, 19, 25, and 26, 2027, culminating in the grand final on Saturday, February 20, 2027.

Four semi-finals are scheduled for January 18, 19, 25, and 26, 2027, culminating in the grand final on Saturday, February 20, 2027. Submission Window: Songwriters and composers have until November 11 to submit entries, with LRT planning to advance at least 30 songs into the televised selection.

The Road to Burgas 2027 Begins in Vilnius

The machinery behind Europe’s biggest music competition is spinning up early. Lithuanian broadcaster LRT opened the submission window for EUROVIZIJA.LT, laying out an intensive five-week broadcast schedule for early 2027. Following the dust settling on the previous contest season—which saw Lion Ceccah flying the Lithuanian colors backstage at Vienna 2026—attention turns squarely to the Baltic nation’s next contender.

For local composers and lyricists, the clock is ticking. The submission portal remains open through November 11, giving musical creators a strict deadline to pitch their tracks for the national spotlight. Out of the incoming pool of applications, LRT has committed to advancing a minimum of 30 songs to compete in the televised stages of EUROVIZIJA.LT 2027.

Format Adjustments and the New Voting Architecture

The 2027 selection brings a notable structural tweak designed to streamline how Lithuania picks its act for Burgas. Instead, the power is shifting directly to digital platforms and specialized ears.

Viewers will participate through an online-only voting system dedicated entirely to choosing their preferred representative. That audience metric will be paired directly with the scores handed down by an international jury.

EUROVIZIJA.LT 2027 Schedule & Format Breakdown Event Stage Date Key Details Submission Deadline November 11, 2026 Closing date for songwriters and music makers to submit entries to LRT. Semi-Final 1 January 18, 2027 First round of the televised selection featuring a pool of at least 30 competing songs. Semi-Final 2 January 19, 2027 Second round of the broadcast heats. Semi-Final 3 January 25, 2027 Third round of the competition. Semi-Final 4 January 26, 2027 Final semi-final heat before the grand conclusion. Grand Final February 20, 2027 Determines Lithuania’s official representative for the 71st Eurovision Song Contest in Burgas.

What This Means for the 2027 Contest Season

As national broadcasters across Europe begin mapping out their internal and televised selections, Lithuania’s early commitment signals a structured approach to the upcoming contest cycle.

With the submission window closing in a matter of weeks, all eyes remain on the incoming catalog of tracks. Drop your thoughts in the comments below: Can Lithuania secure a powerhouse entry for Burgas 2027?