Who Will Be the Last Eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México?

As voting closes on Sunday, September 27, 2026, anticipation reaches a fever pitch for the final elimination of La Casa de los Famosos México. While Galilea Montijo prepares to reveal the definitive results live on Las Estrellas, digital leaks and audience metrics have already sparked intense debate over who will exit the Televisa reality show just one week before the grand finale.

The Bottom Line The Final Stakes: Five housemates—Ese Pérez, Memo Schutz, Ernesto Laguardia, Gema Garoa, and Brianda Deyanara—faced the chopping block after a high-stakes nomination round.

Five housemates—Ese Pérez, Memo Schutz, Ernesto Laguardia, Gema Garoa, and Brianda Deyanara—faced the chopping block after a high-stakes nomination round. The Safe Zone: Mariana Ochoa, Karina Torres, and Yahir have already secured their hard-fought spots as the confirmed finalists of the 2026 season.

Mariana Ochoa, Karina Torres, and Yahir have already secured their hard-fought spots as the confirmed finalists of the 2026 season. The Digital Leak: Extraordinarily active social media polling, notably from entertainment analyst Gerardo Escareño, points heavily toward Brianda Deyanara and Memo Schutz as the most vulnerable figures on the board.

The Anatomy of a High-Stakes Elimination Night

Heading into the final Sunday of September 2026, the mechanics of the house shifted dramatically. Unlike earlier weeks where strategizing centered on eviction targets, the nomination process forced players to explicitly choose who they wanted to see cross the finish line.

That subtle pivot radically altered the board. Karina Torres and Yahir Othón captured the necessary momentum during the positive nomination phase to punch their tickets straight to the final week. They join Mariana Ochoa, who previously locked in her golden pass by winning the competitive "La Boutique" challenge and securing a coveted jacket. But for the remaining residents, the math turned punishingly cold. With safety granted to Gema Garoa during the salvation gala, the remaining block crystallized around Ese Pérez, Memo Schutz, Ernesto Laguardia, and Brianda Deyanara.

Decoding the Social Media Tracking and Digital Consensus

When official lines freeze, the digital ecosystem takes over. Across TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube entertainment roundtables, unofficial polling has become its own spectator sport. Entertainment commentator Gerardo Escareño, running tracking metrics via his Vaya Vaya platform, mapped out a stark divide in audience support among the remaining nominees.

According to those social metrics, Brianda Deyanara currently registers the lowest percentage of public backing at roughly 16%. Close behind her sit Memo Schutz and Gema Garoa at 20% apiece, while Ese Pérez commands 21% and veteran actor Ernesto Laguardia edges slightly higher at 23%. While these tallies remain strictly extraoficial, historical tracking from previous weeks shows that public sentiment online heavily mirrors the ultimate trajectory of Televisa’s Sunday night broadcasts—with only rare anomalies breaking the trend.

Unofficial Public Voting Estimates (September 2026) Housemate Estimated Support Percentage Status Ernesto Laguardia 23% Nominated (At Risk) Ese Pérez 21% Nominated (At Risk) Gema Garoa 20% Saved during Gala Memo Schutz 20% Nominated (At Risk) Brianda Deyanara 16% Nominated (At Risk)

Looking Back at a Season of Exits and Drama

To understand the gravity of Sunday night’s departure, one must look at the grueling attrition rate defining the 2026 run. The roster of those who have already walked out of the famous compound reads like a roll call of contemporary pop culture and media figures. From Mariana Ochoa’s dramatic temporary exit and triumphant return over Fede Vigevani, to the unexpected departures of contestants like Aldo Rendón and Gala Montes, this season has continuously defied expectations.

Photo: infobae.com

Other notable names who saw their journeys cut short over the past weeks include Ximena Herrera, Arantza Ruiz, Moisés Peñaloza, Yanet García, Luis Chaparro, Flor Vigna, Masad Altamimi, and Cynthia Klitbo. Each departure recalibrated the fragile alliances inside the compound, paving the way for the current crop of finalists to claim their dominance.

The Final Verdict Awaits Live on Las Estrellas

Speculation, leaks, and fan-club campaigns will officially give way to reality when host Galilea Montijo takes the stage at 20:30 hours on Las Estrellas. As the voting windows slam shut, the cultural zeitgeist surrounding the show hits its absolute peak. Will the digital metrics prove accurate, or will a last-minute surge rewrite the script for the final spot before the October 4 grand finale? Tune in live to see how the story ends.