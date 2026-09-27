Major Incident Declared and Arrests Made at UK Air Base Used by U.S.

British police declared a major incident on September 27, 2026, after arresting several men on suspicion of explosives offenses near RAF Fairford in southwest England. Army bomb disposal specialists rushed to examine a number of vehicles outside the military base, which is utilized by United States forces.

Major Incident Declared Following Gloucestershire Arrests

The security operation triggered local evacuations across the Gloucestershire area. Gloucestershire police confirmed that residents in Whelford were moved from their homes following the arrests under the Explosives Act. Meanwhile, a Reuters eyewitness reported that authorities evacuated individuals from a nearby village directly to a leisure center.

Heavy Emergency Presence at the Airfield Perimeter

Approximately 30 emergency vehicles descended on the village of Fairford near the airfield perimeter. The response included police cars, fire engines, and ambulances.

Armed officers locked down the area, blocking access to the main gate of the installation. Operational equipment was positioned directly in front of the access points.

Official Assessments and Downing Street Briefings

Local authorities stated that they believe the security situation is contained. The British government indicated that Prime Minister Andy Burnham is receiving updates on the developments.

However, officials added that commenting further while active investigations proceed would be inappropriate.

Strait of Hormuz Retaliation Threats

The British government previously authorized the United States to launch military strikes from RAF Fairford against Iranian missile sites targeting shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: cnbc.com

In July, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issued a warning asserting that any military facility used to stage strikes against Iranian positions would constitute a legitimate target. In the wake of that threat, British authorities stated that national armed forces stood ready to protect the country against external attacks.

U.S. Air Force Vigilance and Wider Sabotage Concerns

A spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force declined to discuss specific operational security protocols in the wake of the incident.

Photo: usnews.com

“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” the spokesperson said, noting that the command continuously evaluates factors influencing installation security.

Beyond Middle East tensions, British ministers have recently briefed critical infrastructure operators regarding potential threats from Russia. This comes amid growing governmental concern over sabotage operations and cyberattacks, though Moscow consistently denies conducting hybrid operations against Western nations.