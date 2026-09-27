Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley Results: AEW World Championship Match at All Out

At the AEW All Out pay-per-view event at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay successfully defended his title against Jon Moxley. Despite sustaining a hairline laceration and dealing with chaotic outside interference that neutralized the referee, Ospreay ultimately put Moxley away with a decisive Hidden Blade.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Anatomy of a Brutal Title Defense

Jon Moxley dictated the tempo for the vast majority of the championship clash, forcing Will Ospreay to absorb significant punishment and fight from underneath. Moxley’s methodical dismantling kept the challenger grounded, but Ospreay capitalized on brief windows of separation. A sharp handstand kick altered the rhythm, followed immediately by rapid strikes to the head as Ospreay began bleeding profusely from his hairline area.

Sensing a closing window, Ospreay hoisted Moxley into a powerbomb before rolling him up for a two-count, instantly transitioning into a Styles Clash that yielded another near fall. The offensive onslaught continued with a cutter, yet Moxley repeatedly absorbed the blows and refused to stay down.

Chaos, Interference, and Officiating Breakdown

The match devolved into absolute pandemonium when outside interference brought the officiating to a grinding halt. As the referee found himself trapped on the apron, a stray strike from Ospreay caught the official flush. Capitalizing on the referee’s incapacitation, Ospreay planted Moxley with a Hidden Blade, but there was no authority in the ring to count the fall.

Key Sequence Metric / Event Match Status & Result Primary Offense Jon Moxley dominated early; Ospreay fought from underneath Interference Agents Wheeler Yuta, Marina, Alex Windsor, Jamie Hater Decisive Maneuvers Styles Clash, Multiple Cutters, Hidden Blade, Storm Breaker Final Outcome Will Ospreay defeats Jon Moxley via Hidden Blade to retain the AEW World Title

Wheeler Yuta hit the ring to target Ospreay, quickly followed by Marina, who drove a briefcase directly into Ospreay’s face. A recovered referee crawled in to administer a agonizingly slow pin attempt, only for Marina to kick the official directly in the face. The numbers game was neutralized when Alex Windsor rushed the stage to take out Marina, with Jamie Hater subsequently arriving to execute a tag team maneuver on Marina.

The Closing Stretch and the Storm Breaker’s Failure

With a fresh referee entering the fray, Moxley seized the opening to unleash a devastating series of maneuvers. He delivered three DDTs to Ospreay, securing a two-count that nearly shifted the balance of the division. Moxley transitioned into a pull dog choke, but Ospreay dug deep to survive the submission hold.

Regaining his footing once more, Ospreay connected with a Hidden Blade followed by his signature Storm Breaker, yet remarkably, Moxley kicked out at the near fall. Refusing to let the championship slip away, Ospreay gathered his remaining stamina and executed a final, definitive Hidden Blade to keep Moxley down for the three-count, sealing his victory and retaining the AEW World Championship.

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