Juventus sign veteran goalkeeper Neto to cover for Kamil Grabara

Norberto Murara Neto has arrived in Turin to undergo medical examinations and finalize a contract until the end of the season. The 37-year-old veteran goalkeeper returns to Juventus as a free agent following his departure from Botafogo, brought in to cover the absence of Kamil Grabara.

Fantasy & Market Impact Squad Depth: Neto provides immediate, experienced cover following the long-term injury to Kamil Grabara.

Neto provides immediate, experienced cover following the long-term injury to Kamil Grabara. Transfer Status: Signed on a Bosman deal after his Botafogo contract concluded, adding zero transfer fee burden to the club’s books.

Signed on a Bosman deal after his Botafogo contract concluded, adding zero transfer fee burden to the club’s books. Availability: Slated to contract through June 2027, locking down the immediate backup role for the remainder of the campaign.

A Familiar Face Returns to Turin

Neto lands in Italy ready to begin his second stint with Juventus. The Brazilian shot-stopper previously represented the Bianconeri from 2015 to 2017. Over the course of his career, the experienced keeper has also logged time with Premier League side Bournemouth, alongside spells at Arsenal and Barcelona.

The move comes together swiftly as the club addresses an urgent squad need. Free from any active club commitments after his spell with Brazilian side Botafogo ended, the veteran arrives with minimal administrative delay to slot straight into the setup.

Emergency Goalkeeping Cover

The catalyst for Neto’s sudden return is an unfortunate injury setback in the Juventus goaltending department. Kamil Grabara suffered a cruciate ligament tear while on loan from Wolfsburg. Before the injury sidelined him, Grabara made his singular appearance for the club in a 5-0 victory over NEC on September 17, where he contributed an assist to Nico Gonzalez via a long pass.

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With Grabara facing a lengthy rehabilitation period following successful surgery managed by the club’s medical staff, the sporting management moved decisively to secure a reliable, experienced hand.

Goalkeeping Depth Chart & Status Update Goalkeeper Status Contract / Origin Kamil Grabara Out (Cruciate Ligament Injury) Loan from Wolfsburg Norberto Murara Neto Arrived for Medical / Signing Free Agent (Ex-Botafogo) / Thru June 2027

Contract Details and Immediate Integration

Sunday morning marked Neto’s arrival at Turin’s terminal to complete the formalities of his medical tests. The agreement ties the 37-year-old to Juventus through June 2027, ensuring stable squad depth as the team plays domestic and continental fixtures.

Continuous contact between the player’s representatives and club directors ensured a rapid resolution. With medical protocols underway, the formal contract signature finalizes a swift recruitment process born out of immediate necessity.

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