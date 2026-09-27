Edmonton Oilers finish pre-season perfect with 4-1 win over Calgary Flames

The Edmonton Oilers completed a perfect pre-season, defeating the rebuilding Calgary Flames 4-1 to finish the exhibition slate with a dominant defensive record.

Fantasy & Market Impact Evan Bouchard & Connor McDavid: Multi-point pre-season outputs (Bouchard: 0-5-5; McDavid: 2-2-4) confirm elite offensive deployment on top-unit power plays remains intact.

Defensive Lockdown Rewrites the Pre-Season Narrative

The autumn slate in Edmonton opened under a cloud of scrutiny. Between external skepticism surrounding the hiring of Mike Babcock and the integration of new faces like Alex Formenton, the locker room faced immediate pressure. But the tape tells a different story. Over four exhibition matchups, the Oilers suffocated opponents, allowing only three goals at even strength and a paltry five overall.

“We have talented guys that can make plays and score goals. We’re not worried about that,” Kasperi Kapanen noted following his strong one-goal, one-assist performance against Calgary. “But us letting in four or five, six goals a game, that’s not a winning mentality.” Kapanen’s assessment captures the structural shift.

Rookie Emergence and the Bottom-Six Reshuffle

Here is what the analytics missed: the unheralded emergence of 24-year-old center Owen Michaels. Signed out of Western Michigan as an undrafted free agent in April, Michaels wasn’t on the mainstream radar when training camp opened. Yet, with veteran Jason Dickinson sidelined, the right-shot pivot seized his opportunity on the dot, winning nine of 13 draws against the Flames.

“He wasn’t even on the radar at all,” Babcock explained regarding the NCAA national champion captain. “Then he just keeps showing up in all the good clips, and then suddenly he wins these face-offs. He tracks (back defensively), he’s in the right spot…” Michaels’ ability to anchor the bottom six provides crucial depth for a franchise that has routinely sacrificed future assets at the Trade Deadline.

Edmonton Oilers Pre-Season Performance Metrics Player / Unit Key Stat / Output Exhibition Role Connor McDavid 2G – 2A – 4PTS 1C / Top-Line Anchor Evan Bouchard 0G – 5A – 5PTS 1RD / PP Quarterback Devon Levi 23/24 Saves Goaltender Rotation Owen Michaels 9/13 Faceoffs Won Tryout Center / 3C Contender

Crease Stability and Opening Night Readiness

Between the pipes, the goaltending tandem looks resolute. While Tristan Jarry is expected to claim the Opening Night starter’s crease, Devon Levi delivered a statement performance against Calgary, turning aside 23 of 24 shots and yielding only a backdoor power-play one-timer to Matt Coronato. Returning to Alberta has clearly revitalized Levi compared to his earlier development years in Buffalo.

“I feel more ready for sure,” Levi remarked, reflecting the growing confidence pulsing through the entire Edmonton roster as they pivot from exhibition tune-ups to a high-stakes home-and-home series against Vancouver.

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