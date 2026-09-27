Yemen Government Calls for General Mobilisation to Fight Houthis

Yemen’s Internationally Recognised Government Calls General Mobilisation Following Major Houthi Advances

In response to significant territorial losses along the Red Sea coast, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, led by Rashad al-Alimi, issued a national call for general mobilisation. The move aims to rally citizens behind armed forces to reclaim state sovereignty, restore fallen institutions, and push back against Houthi control.

The Bottom Line Territorial Shifts: Houthi advances in September yielded control over Mocha, Mayyun Island, and the critical Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Houthi advances in September yielded control over Mocha, Mayyun Island, and the critical Bab al-Mandeb strait. Mobilization and Amnesty: Rashad al-Alimi requested civil participation in military ranks while offering an immediate amnesty to defecting Houthi fighters.

Rashad al-Alimi requested civil participation in military ranks while offering an immediate amnesty to defecting Houthi fighters. Regional Spillover: Saudi Arabia faces heightened security risks, intercepting ballistic missiles near Yanbu and Taif following maritime pipeline disruptions.

Escalation Along the Red Sea and the Collapse of the 2022 Truce

The internationally recognised government’s position has deteriorated following the collapse of a 2022 truce that had previously paused twelve years of active conflict. In September, Houthi forces executed sweeping advances in western Yemen, capturing strategic assets including the city of Mocha and Mayyun Island. These tactical victories granted the Houthis control over the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a vital maritime corridor linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic’s Yemen affairs editor, Ahmed al-Shalafi, al-Alimi’s address functioned as a formal war speech. The government aims to recapture the capital city of Sanaa, which fell to Houthi control in 2014. However, government forces remain heavily engaged in prolonged defensive operations around Taiz and Marib, far from the central objective.

Strategic Implications of the Government’s Amnesty Offer

To counter Houthi manpower—estimated by a UN panel of experts in 2024 to number approximately 350,000 fighters—al-Alimi announced an immediate amnesty for any Houthi combatants willing to lay down their arms. Analysts suggest that while immediate defections may remain low, the policy serves a vital societal function.

“You need to remember that, despite everything, Yemen remains a tribal society,” noted Baraa Shiban, a researcher and political analyst on Yemen and the Gulf at the Royal United Service Institute (RUSI). Shiban explained that the amnesty is designed to signal that the government will not pursue systemic revenge against rank-and-file fighters, mitigating the risk of the civil conflict devolving into protracted tribal warfare.

Humanitarian Crisis and Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

The resumption of full-scale warfare has exacerbated an already severe humanitarian crisis across the region. Unicef reported that approximately 2.2 million children under the age of five are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of the year, including over 500,000 cases of severe acute malnutrition. Akhil Iyer, a Unicef representative in Yemen, noted that nutritional screenings revealed that more than one in four evaluated children were acutely malnourished. Active combat has also displaced over 133,000 people and forced the suspension of 243 schools, disrupting education for more than 137,000 students.

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Key Conflict Metrics and Humanitarian Impact Indicator Metric / Status Source Estimated Houthi Force Size ~350,000 fighters UN Panel of Experts (2024) Displaced Population >133,000 individuals Unicef Acute Malnutrition (Under-5s) 2.2 million projected Unicef Suspended Schools 243 facilities Unicef

Regional Security Risks for Saudi Arabia

The escalation directly threatens the economic and physical security of Saudi Arabia, a primary backer of the internationally recognised government. Riyadh reported intercepting six Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the Yanbu area on the Red Sea coast and Taif to the west.

“General Mobilisation” Yemen Leader Urges National Rally As Houthi Fighting Intensifies | VERTEX

These security challenges coincide with broader regional disruptions stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia’s west coast infrastructure has gained heightened operational importance for oil exports, though it remains vulnerable, as demonstrated by the temporary shutdown of the East-West Crude Oil Pipeline following an attack on September 11, 2026. In response to mounting regional threats, military chiefs from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan scheduled an emergency meeting to address cooperative defense under the framework of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed in August.

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