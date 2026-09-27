1 Hotel Austin opens as Hyatt expands in the Dominican Republic

1 Hotel Austin has officially opened its doors, bringing wellness-focused, sustainable luxury to the tallest tower in Texas. Located in the vibrant Rainey Street District, the 252-room property anchors a week of hotel news that also sees Hyatt expanding its lifestyle footprint into the Dominican Republic and a high-altitude Greek sanctuary becoming bookable with points.

1 Hotel Austin Brings Sustainable Luxury to the Texas Skyline

As part of Barry Sternlicht’s revived Starwood hotel brand, 1 Hotels continues its expansion with a new Texas location. Situated in the tallest tower in Texas, 1 Hotel Austin blends nature-inspired interiors featuring abundant foliage with the energetic nightlife of the Rainey Street District.

Dining anchors the property through a restaurant helmed by James Beard nominee chef Johnny Curiel, complemented by a dedicated wine bar and the Bamford Wellness Spa. Guests seeking elevated relaxation can access a rooftop pool offering sweeping vistas of the Texas sky. Cash rates at the property can be found as low as $372 per night, though the majority of rates sit closer to $600 per night.

Hyatt Vivid Punta Cana Expands Social-Forward All-Inclusives

Hyatt is broadening its footprint in the Caribbean with the debut of Hyatt Vivid Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Set on a remodeled and renewed former resort property near the local airport, the adults-only destination features 467 guest rooms tailored for social explorers, digital nomads, and travelers seeking meaningful experiences.

The resort features five elevated restaurants, seven bars and lounges serving top-shelf drinks, and a dedicated wellness cafe. Daily programming spans DJ sets, spa rituals, holistic activities, and creative workshops. Cash rates start at about $390 per night based on double occupancy, while World of Hyatt members can book award stays as a Category C all-inclusive resort requiring between 20,000 and 40,000 points per night.

Santorini Sky Now Bookable with Points

Travelers eyeing the Aegean Sea now have an expanded pathway using points and miles, as Santorini Sky has become bookable through Hilton following its inclusion in the Small Luxury Hotels network. Positioned at the highest point on the island, the contemporary resort offers privacy with expansive outdoor spaces, private heated pools, and personal Jacuzzis.

Guests can dine at the Sky Lounge overlooking the sea or utilize concierge services to coordinate local wine tours and spa excursions. Cash rates begin at $168 per night, with award bookings available from 51,000 Hilton Honors points.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort Debuts Kundalini Spa

Hilton is reinforcing its presence in Aruba following the debut of The Westerly, a boutique hotel tower at Hilton Aruba. The hospitality giant is now introducing the Kundalini Spa at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort.

The all-suite property now houses a full-service facility offering massages, facials, a full-service beauty salon, and child-friendly spa experiences that include chocolate.

Aman Announces Amanolu in the Maldives for 2028

Ultra-luxury brand Aman has unveiled the official naming details for its upcoming property in the Maldives. Slated to open in 2028 on the Vaavu Atool, Amanolu will feature a 52-key resort alongside 16 branded residences.

According to Aman, the name combines the Sanskrit word for peace, “Aman,” with “Olu,” inspired by the water lily, symbolizing serenity, renewal, and a connection to nature. The property will feature an 82-foot swimming pool and an Aman Spa.