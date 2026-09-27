Olivia Rodrigo’s white dress breaks apart onstage in Hartford

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo experienced a costume change on the opening night of her Unraveled Tour at People’s Bank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, when her custom Hussein Chalayan white dress broke apart onstage via artificial rain to reveal a red corset bodysuit.

The Bottom Line The Event: Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her Unraveled Tour in Hartford, Conn., on Friday night with a high-concept water-reactive costume change.

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her Unraveled Tour in Hartford, Conn., on Friday night with a high-concept water-reactive costume change. The Design: The dissolving white dress was custom-designed by British-Cypriot designer Hussein Chalayan, originally developed for his Spring 2016 collection.

The dissolving white dress was custom-designed by British-Cypriot designer Hussein Chalayan, originally developed for his Spring 2016 collection. The Tour Scope: The North American run features six distinct looks per show and concludes with a ten-night residency at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in February 2027.

Engineering the Dissolve: Inside the Hussein Chalayan Masterpiece

When artificial rain began to pour over the stage during a performance of “the cure,” Rodrigo stood as her white sleeveless dress gradually broke apart.

The dress was originally crafted by Cyprus-born British designer Hussein Chalayan for his Spring 2016 collection inspired by Cuba. Chalayan spent six months developing the water-dissolving mechanism, utilizing uniform-like outer shells to symbolize changing political and cultural environments. Bringing that runway conceptual art into a live arena tour required precise timing and stagecraft.

The Production Architecture of the Unraveled Tour

Pop tours at this scale rely on theatrical world-building, and Rodrigo’s production divides the evening into distinct seasonal chapters. The Hartford set opened in a garden-inspired Spring setting before cycling through Summer, Autumn, and Winter. The rain-soaked performance of “the cure” served as the anchor for the Winter section.

Throughout the night, Rodrigo cycled through six distinct looks and five costume changes, moving from a white babydoll dress to a cropped graphic T-shirt paired with hot-pink micro minishorts, alongside a purple leather dress worn during an acoustic set in a purple twilight staging.

Tour Element Details Opening Night Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Venue People’s Bank Arena, Hartford, Conn. Designer Hussein Chalayan Costume Changes 5 total changes across 6 distinct looks Tour Finale Schedule February 11 through February 28, 2027 (Barclays Center, Brooklyn)

Fandom Reception and the Continuing Wardrobe Discourse

Fan-shot footage of the dissolving dress instantly flooded social media, tying the theatrical stunt directly to the tour’s title. But the scrutiny surrounding Rodrigo’s tour wardrobe is nothing new. Earlier this year, the “good 4 u” singer addressed online backlash regarding her stage outfits, specifically addressing criticism of her fully covered babydoll dresses.

“I didn’t think that I looked sexy in that at all,” Rodrigo shared in May during an interview on the New York Times’ Popcast. “I was like, this is so cool. I feel like I look like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love, all these people who are my heroes.” With the Unraveled Tour now officially underway across North America—heading next to Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping with a ten-show residency at Barclays Center in February—Rodrigo continues to blend high fashion with high-concept pop performance.

What do you think of Rodrigo’s water-reactive stage transformation? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.