Australian Scientists Discover Two New Giant Stick Insect Species

Researchers at the University of Sydney have discovered two new species of large Australian stick insects and revived a third that was previously misidentified, expanding the known genus count from two to five species ranging from northern New South Wales through coastal Queensland into the tropical north.

Decoding a Complex Taxonomic Mix-Up

Taxonomy often resembles detective work. Before this investigation, scientists recognized only two species within a prominent group of large Australian stick insects.

Through an integrated methodology combining DNA analysis, historical museum specimens, field surveys, and observations of captive populations, researchers established that the group actually comprises five distinct species. Citizen science proved vital to mapping this expanded geographic distribution. More than 1,000 observations submitted through platforms such as iNaturalist and the Atlas of Living Australia helped researchers track specimens across a vast swath of the continent.

Despite extensive prior documentation, lead author Braxton Jones noted that even among Australia’s most photographed and frequently reported insects, cryptic species continue to evade formal scientific recognition.

Reclassifying Anchiale robusta and Anchiale mabiensis

Among the primary breakthroughs was the formal reclassification of an insect known to science for years under an incorrect identity. Researchers officially recognized it as a separate species named Anchiale robusta.

This taxon stands out as the largest and strongest member of the genus. Females can be reliably distinguished by hindwings that extend further down the abdomen than those of any other Australian representative of the genus.

Concurrently, the team described a second, entirely new species designated as Anchiale mabiensis. Native to Queensland’s critically endangered Mabi rainforest on the Atherton Tablelands, this insect is smaller and more slender than its robust counterpart, exhibiting endemism within a narrow habitat patch.

Morphological analysis revealed that the eggs of Anchiale mabiensis possess a unique structural lid featuring inner rings on the operculum—a detail never before documented across the entire order Phasmida.

Practical Implications for Forestry and Conservation

Identifying accurate species boundaries carries direct practical consequences for land management. One species within the broader group is notorious for triggering plague-like outbreaks in trees.

Photo: newsbreak.com

This insect exhibits kentromorphism, a biological adaptation where population density shifts radically alter an individual’s physical appearance and color morphs. These dramatic phenotypic transformations historically caused field workers to misidentify population phases as separate species.

By clarifying species boundaries and life-stage morphologies, the taxonomic revision provides forestry and agricultural sectors with the precise diagnostic tools required to manage future outbreaks through targeted interventions.

Meanwhile, ongoing fieldwork continues to flag potential additions, including an undescribed relative from Cape York and hints of another population in the Torres Strait, emphasizing the urgent need to catalog Australia’s insect biodiversity before vulnerable habitats face further degradation.