NFL clears Maracanã Stadium field for Ravens-Cowboys game

Ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens matchup at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, viral close-up footage revealed a patchy, loose grass surface stitched with synthetic turf. Despite concerns from the NFL Players Association and harsh critiques over field quality, the NFL cleared the venue for Sunday’s kickoff.

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Turf Troubles and Viral Realities in Rio As the Dallas Cowboys touched down for a walkthrough at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, reality set in regarding the playing surface. Viral footage shared by 105.3 The Fan exposed a pitch featuring sparse tufts of grass sprouting through green-colored dirt, with visible synthetic stitching reinforcing the worn sod. One anonymous observer on the scene described the condition to Pro Football Talk with blunt candor, stating the field “looks like dog sh*t.” But the league remains steadfast in its defense of the venue. NFL field director Nick Pappas addressed reporters on Saturday, confirming that the turf passed all mandatory pre-game testing. Pappas noted that inspections were conducted alongside an independent specialist and a representative of the NFL Players Association. “We have an independent inspector that comes in, walks with myself, walks with a member of the NFLPA,” Pappas stated, confirming that the surface cleared required metrics following recent improvement work.

Balancing Global Expansion and Player Safety The fixture marks the third straight year the league has hosted a game in Brazil, underlining a aggressive push to capture international audiences. Yet, maintaining a pristine pitch in a stadium heavily utilized by local soccer clubs Flamengo and Fluminense—coupled with recent heavy regional rainfall—proved a massive logistical hurdle. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News noted that the resulting environment resembles “playing an East Coast game in late November/December,” where footing becomes a primary obstacle. Photo: sports.yahoo.com Earlier in the week, NFLPA executive director JC Tretter highlighted the union’s reservations in a public statement. Tretter pointed out that the primary worry centered on a loose, patchy surface leading to excessive slipping. While the union ultimately classified the issues more as performance and playability hurdles rather than catastrophic injury threats, the visual state of the pitch has dominated pre-game discourse.

Testing the Footing on Match Eve Players wasted no time testing the turf parameters during their Saturday stadium walkarounds. Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb surveyed the grass barefoot to gauge root stability, while kicker Brandon Aubrey tested his footing in full cleats. With kickoff locked in for Sunday afternoon, both coaching staffs are forced to adjust their tactical blueprints on the fly, preparing for a potentially volatile surface that could dictate the rhythm of a high-stakes cross-conference clash. Photo: si.com Match Context & Venue Overview Metric / Detail Team / Event Data Fixture Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys Venue Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Scheduled Kickoff Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET League Stated Status Passed mandatory tests / Cleared for play