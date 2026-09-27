Bruno Rodríguez warns US against military intervention in Cuba

Standing before the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2026, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez delivered a sharp warning regarding United States foreign policy, stating that Havana hopes a military intervention against the island “never occurs.” Rodríguez’s address to the international body directly confronted rising geopolitical tensions, while simultaneously unfolding alongside conciliatory remarks from Washington.

The UN Address and the Threat of Force

Rodríguez used his platform at the UN to emphasize that the threat of military force against Cuba remains active. He made it clear that any hostile action from Washington would be met with swift resistance. “If it materializes, it would constitute a crime of major proportions, causing the deaths of Cubans and young Americans and enormous destruction,” Rodríguez stated during his speech. He added with absolute clarity: “Cuba would exercise with all its determination and energy its legitimate right to defend itself.”

The Cuban chancellor’s remarks followed a report broadcast by CBS News, which indicated that the United States had been preparing for a potential military action involving the Caribbean nation. The convergence of these security concerns thrust the hostility between Washington and Havana back into the global spotlight.

Shifting Tones from Washington

After the report surfaced and as Rodríguez prepared his address, U.S. President Donald Trump offered a contrasting perspective from the White House. Responding to journalists, Trump dismissed the necessity of armed conflict, asserting that he does not believe “the army is necessary” against the island nation.

Instead, Trump maintained that the United States and Cuba will eventually reach “an agreement.” He outlined a vision focused on opening up the country and aiding its population, noting that there are “Cuban-Americans who want to return.” This juxtaposition between reported operational preparations and presidential diplomacy highlights the nature of bilateral friction.

Economic Reforms and Openness to Dialogue

Beyond security warnings, Rodríguez used his diplomatic platform to signal economic openness. The Cuban regime remains willing to conduct business with U.S. companies and pursue diplomatic dialogue to resolve differences, according to the foreign minister.

“We are open to commercial and business relations with U.S. companies as we are with any other country,” Rodríguez stated. This stance coincides with the implementation of 176 economic reforms adopted in June, aimed at liberalizing and decentralizing the island’s economy. However, Rodríguez was careful to frame these domestic changes within the framework of continuing “the construction of socialism.”

Reiterating Havana’s openness to resolving bilateral disputes, the foreign minister stressed that any negotiations must be rooted in “the bases of seriousness, respect, sovereign equality, observance of international law, and without interference in internal affairs, nor preconditions.”

The Path Forward for Bilateral Relations

The latest diplomatic exchange underscores a moment for U.S.-Cuba relations. While Washington weighs the dual levers of economic pressure and potential diplomatic engagement, Havana insists on its sovereignty while keeping commercial channels open.

As these diplomatic currents shift between confrontation and potential negotiation, the international community watches closely to see whether economic pragmatism can ultimately override ideological deadlock. How do you view the prospects for meaningful dialogue between Washington and Havana amid these competing signals? Share your thoughts below.