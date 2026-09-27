Christmas At The Kringles: Willy’s Wonderland Director Sets Film

Kevin Lewis, director of Willy’s Wonderland, returns with the holiday horror-comedy Christmas At The Kringles, written by Zack Imbrognos. Scheduled for a North American theatrical release on October 30, 2026, the film features an ensemble cast including Ron Livingston, Rachel Bilson, and Donald Faison.

Alongside projects like Violent Night 2, the upcoming release schedule features genre entries designed to subvert traditional festive tropes.

From Willy’s Wonderland to the Kringle Household

Director Kevin Lewis is leaning back into the surreal and darkly humorous territory that defined his previous work with Nicolas Cage. Speaking with the industry publication Deadline, Lewis described the creative impetus behind the project. He wanted to make another wild and crazy genre film in the style of Willy’s Wonderland after finding Zack Imbrognos’s original script.

The production draws together a notable ensemble cast. Band Of Brothers veteran Ron Livingston and Scrubs revival star Rachel Bilson take on the lead roles. They are joined by Rob Riggle, Arden Myrin, Beverly D’Angelo, Thomas Lennon from the Night at the Museum franchise, and Donald Faison, marking a second Scrubs reunion on set.

Plot Dynamics and Suburban Unrest

The story follows Mark and Julie Severson, played by Livingston and Bilson, as they relocate from the big city to a quiet suburban neighborhood for a fresh start. Their new neighbors, the Kringles, played by Thomas Lennon and Arden Myrin, prove to be eccentric individuals who celebrate Christmas year-round.

When Mark goes over to bring his son back, the true nature of the Kringles’ plans for their new neighbors comes to light.

Release Windows and Cultural Context

North American audiences will see the film hit theaters on October 30, 2026. International distribution details, including a specific release date for viewers outside North America, remain unconfirmed by distributors.

Production and Release Overview Role / Detail Personnel / Information Director Kevin Lewis Writer Zack Imbrognos Lead Cast Ron Livingston, Rachel Bilson Supporting Cast Rob Riggle, Arden Myrin, Beverly D’Angelo, Thomas Lennon, Donald Faison, Jack Jewkes North American Release Date October 30, 2026

While streaming platforms also ramp up autumn schedules—including the upcoming second season of the sitcom revival Scrubs on Disney+—audiences looking for theatrical scares have a distinct slate of options to navigate this season.