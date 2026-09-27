Broncos Owners Expected to Take Majority Control of Colorado Rockies

As the Colorado Rockies stumble toward their fourth consecutive 100-loss season, structural changes loom over the franchise. Following a 40% debt-relief stake acquired for approximately $700 million in April, Denver Broncos owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner are positioned to assume majority control from the Monfort family once Major League Baseball’s upcoming collective bargaining agreement negotiations conclude.

Fantasy & Market Impact Front-Office Overhaul: With Paul DePodesta now installed as president of baseball operations and Josh Byrnes as general manager, fantasy managers should anticipate aggressive analytical rebuilding in player acquisition and minor league depth.

The Monfort Era Hits Rock Bottom in Denver

Entering the final stretch of the 2026 Major League Baseball campaign, the Colorado Rockies hold a 34-season franchise record of 2,421-2,921, giving them a .453 winning percentage that ranks 30th out of 30 current Major League Baseball teams. Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette notes that the franchise has suffered 607 total defeats over a brutal six-season span from 2021 to 2026, anchoring their status as baseball’s biggest bust under the leadership of Richard “Dick” Monfort. The team’s on-field decline ran parallel to an attendance drop that pushed the club down to 18th overall, even when factoring in visiting fans and unused ticket inventory.

The financial and operational strain reached a breaking point in April 2026, when Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner stepped in to secure a 40% stake in the franchise for approximately $700 million, effectively wiping out the club’s accumulated debt. According to reporting detailed by the Denver Gazette, the Penners plan to acquire an additional 35% stake once the league’s collective bargaining agreement is resolved. This transition mirrors a broader billionaire sports turf war in Denver, unfolding concurrently with Stan Kroenke’s acquisition of the Los Angeles Angels for an MLB-record $4 billion.

The Pending Labor Standoff and Salary Cap Battle

Dick Monfort serves as the chairman of the MLB labor committee and has emerged as a vocal advocate for a salary cap and restrictions on long-term veteran contracts. With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire, a labor lockout mirroring the 99-day stoppage on December 2, 2021, looms over the sport.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Ownership and Franchise Comparison (2022–2026) Franchise / Group Principal Owners Estimated Net Worth / Scale Key Asset / Valuation Milestone Colorado Rockies Monfort Family / Penner-Walton Group Walton Family: ~$520 Billion 40% stake purchased by Penners for ~$700M (April 2026) Denver Broncos Greg Penner & Carrie Walton Penner NFL Record Group Acquisition Purchased for $4.65 Billion (August 2022) Los Angeles Angels Stan Kroenke $27.6 Billion Purchased for MLB-record $4 Billion (September 2026)

Having successfully managed massive NFL dead-cap structures with the Denver Broncos, the ownership group is well-equipped to restructure high-priced roster liabilities. This financial acumen stands in sharp contrast to past expenditures, such as the seven-year deal given to Kris Bryant, who logged zero home runs and played in minimal contests during the 2026 season.

Front-Office Reshuffling and the Path to 2028

Grudgingly bowing to intense pressure from fan bases and media watchdogs, Dick Monfort initiated a front-office overhaul by installing Paul DePodesta as president of baseball operations and Josh Byrnes as general manager. Although the Monfort family retains minority standing—with son Walker Monfort remaining within the operational ranks—the traditional Good Old Boys administrative model has officially fractured.

Photo: gazette.com

On the diamond, the Rockies possess young talent filtering into the infield and outfield, supplemented by Hunter Goodman anchoring designated hitter duties. However, baseball analysts point out that competing at high-altitude Coors Field requires a return to the offensive identity of the historic Blake Street Blasters—requiring a core of four to five players capable of producing 35 to 50 home runs annually. Until the rotation and relief pitching corps are rebuilt through modern analytical frameworks, the Mile High franchise will continue its developmental rebuild.

As the winter labor negotiations approach on December 2, 2026, the intersection of impending league-wide work stoppages and the Penner-Walton majority acquisition will dictate whether the cry of “Wait ’til next year!” finally brings sustainable competitive baseball back to Denver by 2028.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.