EC Approves NEZGLYAL: First Pharmacological Treatment for cALD in the EU

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for NEZGLYAL® (leriglitazone) as the first pharmacological treatment for male cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD) patients aged 2 to 12 years with Gadolinium-negative brain lesions. Developed by Minoryx Therapeutics and commercialized by Neuraxpharm, the oral, brain-penetrating therapy aims to halt irreversible neurodegeneration in early-stage pediatric patients.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What it is: NEZGLYAL® (leriglitazone) is a daily oral medication that enters the brain to target a specific cellular receptor, acting as a selective PPAR gamma agonist.

NEZGLYAL® (leriglitazone) is a daily oral medication that enters the brain to target a specific cellular receptor, acting as a selective PPAR gamma agonist. Who it’s for: It is approved specifically for young male patients aged 2 to 12 years diagnosed with early cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD) who present with Gadolinium-negative brain lesions.

It is approved specifically for young male patients aged 2 to 12 years diagnosed with early cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD) who present with Gadolinium-negative brain lesions. Why it matters: Until now, early intervention relied primarily on monitoring until patients qualified for invasive procedures like hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, which carry strict donor dependencies and narrow operational windows.

Breaking New Ground in Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Management

In a regulatory decision finalized in September 2026, the European Commission authorized NEZGLYAL® (leriglitazone) across all 27 European Union Member States, along with Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy is an aggressive, rapidly progressing form of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD), a condition with an estimated incidence of 6 to 8 per 100,000 live births. Characterized by severe demyelinating brain lesions, untreated cALD typically drives acute neurological decline and mortality within three to four years of onset.

Dr. Caroline Sevin of CRMR LeukoFrance at Hôpital du Kremlin Bicêtre in France highlighted the gravity of this milestone in pediatric neurology. “With childhood cALD, neurodegeneration is irreversible, so it is critical to halt disease progression early, ideally, before symptoms surface and signs of neuroinflammation appear,” Dr. Sevin explained. “Until now, there were no pharmacological treatment options for early intervention.”

Clinical Trial Architecture and Mechanism of Action

The European Commission’s green light rests upon clinical data derived from the Phase 2/3 NEXUS1 study, alongside supplemental real-world evidence gathered via compassionate use programs. Leriglitazone functions as an orally bioavailable, brain-penetrating, selective PPAR gamma agonist. By engaging peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma within the central nervous system, the agent modulates inflammatory pathways and protects neural tissues from the cascade of demyelination characteristic of X-ALD.

Dr. Jörg Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm Group, emphasized the urgent clinical need: “cALD is a rapidly progressing neurodegenerative disease which severely impacts the lives of patients and their families, underlining the critical need for treatments which can halt or slow disease progression and improve quality of life.” Marc Martinell, CEO of Minoryx Therapeutics, added that the approval validates years of collaborative research between clinical investigators and patient advocacy organizations.

Overview of NEZGLYAL® Regulatory and Clinical Parameters Parameter Clinical Detail Active Ingredient Leriglitazone (Orally bioavailable, brain-penetrating selective PPAR gamma agonist) Target Patient Population Male patients aged 2–12 years with cALD and Gadolinium-negative brain lesions Pivotal Evidence Base Phase 2/3 NEXUS1 study and compassionate use real-world data Geographic Scope All 27 EU Member States, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein Anticipated Rollout First European launch expected in Germany by the end of 2026

Commercial Deployment and Ongoing Clinical Pipeline

Following the marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances, Neuraxpharm and Minoryx are preparing for commercial rollout. The initial European launch is scheduled to take place in Germany before the end of the year, with additional regional availability contingent upon the conclusion of national reimbursement negotiations and local access pathway evaluations.

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Concurrently, clinical investigation of leriglitazone continues across separate patient cohorts. Patient enrollment has concluded for the CALYX2 Phase 3 trial, which evaluates adult male cALD patients exhibiting Gadolinium-enhancing lesions, with data read-outs anticipated in early 2028. The Phase 2a TREE3 trial assessing pediatric patients with Rett syndrome remains underway, with results expected by the end of 2026.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

NEZGLYAL® is prescribed under specific clinical criteria and is strictly indicated for male pediatric patients aged 2 to 12 years with confirmed cALD and Gadolinium-negative brain lesions. It is not approved for broader populations or female carriers without specialized clinical evaluation.

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References

Neuraxpharm Group & Minoryx Therapeutics. European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for NEZGLYAL® (leriglitazone). September 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician or healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.