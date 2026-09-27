Google celebrates 28th birthday on September 27 with doodle

Google is celebrating its 28th birthday on September 27, with a special homepage Google Doodle featuring a nostalgic look at its early logo. However, corporate records reveal that the tech giant was actually incorporated nearly three weeks earlier on September 4, 1998, leaving the true anniversary historically detached from its annual celebration.

For a company built on organising information with precision, Google’s own origin story remains strangely unpinned. While today’s doodle marks nearly three decades since two Stanford students turned a class project into one of the biggest technology companies in the world, the September 27 date has no direct anchoring in corporate paperwork.

The Missing Incorporation Date and Early Milestones

Records show that the company was legally formed on September 4, 1998. Yet, Google has consistently bypassed that date for its birthday celebrations. Early corporate history is cluttered with several competing milestones that predate the eventual September 27 selection.

The foundational domain name, google.com, was officially registered on September 15, 1997—a year before official incorporation. The founders officially opened their first office doors on September 7 of that same year, following foundational development that began in the mid-1990s while Larry Page and Sergey Brin were still students.

Despite these clear historical markers, none of them formed the basis of the modern tradition. Instead, the company drifted through various calendar slots during its formative years before locking in a permanent date.

How the Birthday Date Shuffled Through the Years

Google’s birthday celebration was a moving target during its early adolescence. In 2003, the company marked its 5th anniversary on September 8. The following year, the celebratory doodle arrived a day earlier on September 7. By 2005, the date shifted again to September 26.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

It was not until 2006 that September 27 became the fixed anchor for the company’s annual birthday tribute. Observers tracking the company’s early PR patterns frequently noted the shifting calendar. According to past statements from company representatives, the date was treated loosely because there were simply too many valid starting points to choose from, ranging from incorporation papers to the hiring of the first employee.

One leading theory suggests that September 27 stuck simply out of habit, anchored to the launch date of the company’s first birthday doodle back in 2002. While Google officially acknowledged in 2013 that it had celebrated across four different dates in its early history, the September 27 observation ultimately won out through sheer repetition.

Tradition Over Paperwork

As the company marks its 28th year on September 27, the actual corporate anniversary on September 4 has once again passed by quietly. Google continues to lean into its established tradition rather than historical paperwork, treating the entire month of September as an informal birthday season while letting the digital doodle do the heavy lifting for the world.