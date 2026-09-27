White House fact sheet on US-China summit omits mention of Taiwan

The White House released a comprehensive fact sheet detailing agreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping following a three-day state visit that concluded on Friday. Notably, the official U.S. summary omitted any mention of Taiwan, diverging sharply from Beijing’s readout of the diplomatic talks.

Balancing Tech Competition and Diplomatic Flashpoints When President Xi Jinping departed the United States, the resulting diplomatic ledger revealed a careful choreography between Washington and Beijing. The newly established U.S.-China dialogue on artificial intelligence sits at the center of the economic agreements. Designed to facilitate an exchange of views regarding the risks and benefits of emerging technologies, the initiative addresses growing global concerns over AI safety and leadership competition. Beyond technology, the bilateral talks tackled longstanding international flashpoints. According to the White House fact sheet, the two leaders discussed regional security concerns involving Russia, North Korea, and Iran. On the nuclear front, both administrations reached a consensus that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, a point absent from Beijing’s official statements. Economic discussions yielded tangible compromises. The two sides agreed on recommendations for more favorable tariff treatment for 30 billion dollars of non-sensitive goods in each direction under the U.S.-China Board of Trade. Negotiators continued addressing supply chain shortages concerning rare earths and critical minerals to stabilize shipment levels.

The Missing Reference: Divergent Readouts on Taiwan While economic cooperation and security concerns formed the backbone of the American documentation, the omission of Taiwan drew immediate international attention. The White House fact sheet made zero reference to Taiwan, standing in stark contrast to the account published by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to China’s readout, President Xi stressed Beijing’s position on safeguarding national reunification and territorial integrity. The statement expressed hope that the U.S. side would adhere to opposing “Taiwan independence” and handle the Taiwan question with caution. Photo: focustaiwan.tw President Trump addressed the matter briefly in front of reporters at the White House on Saturday. “We didn’t spend a lot of time talking about Taiwan. He understands very much how I feel,” Trump said, without revealing further specifics. Taiwan’s government responded to parallel historical references in the summit communications. Both the White House fact sheet and a report by China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency noted that the United States and China were allies in World War II. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council and Ministry of Foreign Affairs rebuked Beijing’s framing, emphasizing that it was the Republic of China—whose government relocated to Taiwan in 1949—that fought alongside U.S. forces.