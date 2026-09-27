BCV Exchange Rate: September 28, 2026 | Official USD to VES Rate

The Banco Central de Venezuela has pegged the official exchange rate at 857.0058 Bs/USD for Monday, September 28, 2026, marking a fractional upward tick of 0.157 percent from the preceding trading session.

Understanding the Latest BCV Exchange Rate Movement

For economic planners, corporate treasurers, and everyday citizens managing the Venezuelan economy, the daily official rate published by the Banco Central de Venezuela serves as an indispensable baseline. The latest adjustment places the rate at exactly 857.0058 bolívares per U.S. dollar, climbing by 1.3433 bolívares compared to the prior session. This official metric is calculated directly from the weighted average of daily transactions executed through participating private and public banking institution exchange desks.

Monitoring these shifts requires looking beyond the single-day increment. The cumulative annual variation in the official exchange rate sits at a striking 558.8627 bolívares, representing a 187.4478 percent increase. Comparing the current figure to the reference point of September 29, 2025, the currency has shifted by 681.3587 bolívares, or 387.9134 percent. By contrast, the cumulative annual variation recorded on the exact same date a year prior stood at 238.2089 percent, illustrating the accelerated pace of the official foreign exchange trajectory.

Comparative Valuations Across Currencies and Banking Desks

Alongside the foundational dollar rate, the central bank’s data highlights valuations for other major international currencies for value date Monday, September 28, 2026. The euro is referenced at 976.9009 bolívares, while the Chinese yuan stands at 127.6769 bolívares. Rounding out the primary cross-rates, the Turkish lira is marked at 17.5034 bolívares and the Russian ruble at 10.1787 bolívares.

Individual commercial institutions report varying operational brackets within the domestic banking sector. Reviewing indicative rates from recent sessions ahead of this value date shows BBVA Provincial operating with buy and sell figures of 855.5834 and 856.8857 bolívares per dollar, respectively. N58 Banco Digital registered close alignment with 854.6453 for buying and 854.6362 for selling. Meanwhile, institutions such as Banesco, Banco Mercantil, and Banco Exterior posted wider spreads, with Banesco recording a buy price of 936.2359 and a sell price of 948.5281 bolívares, Banco Mercantil noting 912.4396 against 902.5611, and Banco Exterior logging 922.3198 for purchase and 934.2444 for sale. Other participating institutions averaged approximately 900.5546 for buying and 919.6980 for selling.

Financial Planning Amid Ongoing Volatility

The BCV reference rate remains the mandatory legal benchmark for corporate financial operations, asset valuation, pricing structures, and macroeconomic forecasting across the country. Because commercial desks operate within distinct parameters, tracking these institutional variations gives businesses a clearer picture of liquidity conditions.

Staying attuned to these daily updates allows financial actors to mitigate exposure and maintain accurate accounting books. As the fourth quarter approaches, consistent tracking of official metrics remains a fundamental requirement for anyone operating within the local market.