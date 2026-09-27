1 dead, 1 injured in Arden-Arcade shooting, Sacramento police say

One woman died and another was injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting along the 1700 block of Arden Way in Sacramento, California, near a crowded indoor trampoline park and across the street from the Arden Fair mall, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. on September 26, 2026, following reports of gunfire in the Arden-Arcade area. Police confirmed that both victims of the afternoon shooting were women. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Crowded Neighborhood and Public Safety Response on Arden Way

The gunfire erupted near the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, placing families and children attending weekend birthday parties directly in the vicinity of the violence. Bonita Lopez, a patron inside the facility at the time, described the terrifying atmosphere to local reporters. It was scary. It was very scary, Lopez said.

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According to dispatch audio reviewed by reporters, more than 100 people—including many children—were gathered in the area when the shooting occurred. Law enforcement officials called for reinforcements specifically to manage the large crowd outside the commercial establishments. Responding units quickly secured the perimeter, and police confirmed that no one inside the trampoline park had been struck when first responders arrived.

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Ongoing Police Investigation and Suspect Status

Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Officer Marcos Moreno provided updates to the public as the situation unfolded on Saturday evening. Shortly after 5:15 p.m., Moreno assured the public that there was no active threat remaining in the neighborhood.

Photo: Sacramento Bee

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Investigators spent Saturday evening combing the scene along Arden Way. While the motive and specific circumstances remain under active investigation, authorities stated they believe there was only a single shooter involved in the incident. Police have not yet released a description or identifying details regarding a suspect.