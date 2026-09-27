Meriem Bennani and Orian Barki Hybrid Film Explores Queer Expat Life in New York

Bouchra at Metrograph presents a playful animation and live-action hybrid film à clef that offers a delightfully idiosyncratic look at the travails of the queer expat artist. Created by multihyphenate artists Orian Barki and Meriem Bennani, the project offers an idiosyncratic look at the complex travails of the queer expat artist living in New York City.

Clocking in with a run time of 83 minutes, the 2025 release centers on its title character—imagined as an anthropomorphic jackal—as she moves through a metropolis populated by other like critters. As a young filmmaker, she must simultaneously grapple with intense creative crises, a rocky relationship with her mother back in Casablanca, and the distinct pleasures and perils of romance in the city.

Drawing on real phone calls and myriad other correspondences, the project utilizes voice talent courtesy of the directing duo’s friends and family members. Brought to audiences by Film Movement, this honest autofictional work moves with surprising agility while remaining profoundly insightful, successfully portraying the distinctive sensations of navigating two distinct cultural worlds without fully belonging to either.

Screenings and Special Q&A Events

To celebrate the run, the venue has scheduled several special appearances and moderated discussions featuring the filmmakers and notable figures from the arts and film community.

Friday, June 26th: A discussion featuring creators Orian Barki, Meriem Bennani, John Michael Boling, and Jason Coombs, with photography by Daniel Arnold serving as moderator.

A discussion featuring creators Orian Barki, Meriem Bennani, John Michael Boling, and Jason Coombs, with photography by Daniel Arnold serving as moderator. Saturday, June 27th: A conversation with directors and artists Orian Barki and Meriem Bennani, guided by curator and film critic Murtada Elfadl.

A conversation with directors and artists Orian Barki and Meriem Bennani, guided by curator and film critic Murtada Elfadl. Sunday, June 28th: A Q&A session starring filmmakers Orian Barki and Meriem Bennani, led by Christine Vachon, who co-founded Killer Films.

A Q&A session starring filmmakers Orian Barki and Meriem Bennani, led by Christine Vachon, who co-founded Killer Films. Thursday, July 2nd: Introduction by filmmakers and artists Orian Barki and Meriem Bennani.

Film Details and Production Background

The 83-minute DCP release blends contemporary digital media techniques with deeply personal storytelling elements. By incorporating actual correspondence and familial voice talent, Barki and Bennani have crafted an autofictional space that reflects the genuine disjunctions of modern expatriate life.

Audiences interested in attending upcoming presentations can check schedule updates directly through the theater’s ticketing portal. Join the conversation in the comments below and share your thoughts on this unique hybrid feature.