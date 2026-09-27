Cuba informal market: USD and EUR hit highs as MLC loses ground

As currency markets closed the weekend ending September 27, 2026, Cuba’s parallel foreign exchange market recorded fresh highs for the U.S. dollar and the euro, while the electronic MLC currency lost ground. The dollar settled at 738 CUP, and the euro reached 840 CUP, exposing a widening chasm between official central bank valuations and practical economic reality.

Here is the math. The persistent divergence between state exchange mechanisms and informal market valuations highlights deep structural friction within the Cuban financial system. As citizens lean on hard currency to hedge against inflation and secure essential imports, the official banking apparatus struggles to capture adequate liquidity.

The Bottom Line

Parallel Market Realities: The U.S. dollar closed at 738 CUP, advancing 28.5 CUP over the week, while the euro climbed to 840 CUP, securing its position as the highest-priced fiat currency in circulation.

The U.S. dollar closed at 738 CUP, advancing 28.5 CUP over the week, while the euro climbed to 840 CUP, securing its position as the highest-priced fiat currency in circulation. Official vs. Informal Gap: The Central Bank of Cuba’s Segment III rate sits at 681 CUP for the dollar and 776 CUP for the euro, leaving stark deficits of 57 CUP and 64 CUP respectively against open-market pricing.

The Central Bank of Cuba’s Segment III rate sits at 681 CUP for the dollar and 776 CUP for the euro, leaving stark deficits of 57 CUP and 64 CUP respectively against open-market pricing. MLC Contraction: Electronic MLC units retreated week-over-week to close at 485 CUP amid thin trading volume and restricted utility within state-only retail networks.

Tracking the Dollar and Euro Ascent

At the close of trading on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the informal valuation for the greenback reached 738 Cuban pesos (CUP), marking a single-session gain of 5 CUP from the previous 733 CUP marker. Over a seven-day window, the U.S. dollar appreciated 4%, moving up from 709 CUP. Looking across a 30-day horizon, the currency sits 67.5 CUP higher than the late-August baseline of 670 CUP, though analysts note part of this trajectory incorporates ongoing methodological adjustments to tracking indices.

Meanwhile, the euro advanced to 840 CUP, up 4 CUP from the prior session’s 836 CUP close. This represents a weekly expansion from 805 CUP, and an 83.5 CUP gain compared to the 756 CUP recorded thirty days prior. Holding a 102 CUP premium over the U.S. dollar, the euro remains the dominant and most expensive reserve asset traded across informal channels. According to data compiled by CiberCuba, these figures derive from automated analysis of thousands of peer-to-peer buy and sell offers across encrypted messaging channels and social networks, filtering out spam to isolate representative clearing prices.

Contrasting Valuations in the Cuban Foreign Exchange Market

Currency Asset Informal Market Close (CUP) Weekly Change (%) Central Bank Segment III Rate (CUP) Spread (Informal vs. Official) U.S. Dollar (USD) 738 +4% 681 +57 CUP Euro (EUR) 840 776 +64 CUP MLC (Electronic) 485 N/A Indicative Only

The electronic currency known as MLC (Moneda Libremente Convertible) told a different story at the close of the week. Dropping 7 CUP from the previous session’s 492 CUP, the digital asset settled at 485 CUP. This represents a weekly decline from 513 CUP. Market participants point out that MLC valuations remain largely indicative due to limited trading volume and restricted acceptance exclusively within specific state-operated retail channels, which sharply curtails its velocity compared to physical banknotes.

Macroeconomic Pressures and the Official Rate Disconnect

But the balance sheet of the broader economy reveals why parallel rates continue to defy official projections. The Central Bank of Cuba maintains its Segment III official exchange rate at 681 CUP for the dollar and 776 CUP for the euro. While framed as a flexible pricing mechanism, this state-administered tier fails to absorb sufficient foreign currency inflows or satisfy consumer demand.

Price of the Dollar, Euro, and MLC Rises in Cuba: Here Is the Informal Exchange Rate

The resulting premiums—57 CUP for the dollar and 64 CUP for the euro—illustrate an ongoing foreign exchange deficit within state coffers. Against a backdrop of sustained domestic inflation, depressed state salaries, and a creeping partial dollarization of commerce, every upward tick in the informal exchange rate directly degrades household purchasing power. Citizens continue to source foreign banknotes independently to finance private imports, protect savings against local currency depreciation, or fund travel abroad.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.