Donald Trump tells reporter to be quiet during press pool dispute

Donald Trump told MS Now White House correspondent Akayla Gardner to “be quiet” during a tense exchange outside the White House regarding the administration’s ongoing press pool restrictions. As Gardner pressed the president on whether he intended to restrict presidential travel access strictly to supportive media outlets, Trump dismissed the network as “fake news” and demanded silence before departing for Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Escalation of Press Access Restrictions

The confrontation follows a dramatic escalation in tensions between the White House and the independent media corps. Just a day prior, administration officials removed CNN from the rotating roster of television networks designated to provide pool coverage for presidential travel. While the White House Correspondents’ Association historically managed these assignments, the second-term administration has seized direct control over selecting daily pool television crews.

Instead of relying on traditional broadcast networks, the administration substituted Real America’s Voice—a partisan, right-wing network lacking the technical infrastructure to distribute live video feeds to other broadcasters—for a presidential trip to a college football game in Tennessee. Meanwhile, print reporters permitted to travel aboard Air Force One reported that Trump returned to Washington DC without taking questions.

Judicial Intervention and Blocked State Dinner Access

A federal judge temporarily restored press credentials for blacklisted outlets including MS Now, Politico, and CNN. Those credentials had been revoked earlier in the week following what Trump openly characterized as a “ban on the free press.”

On the evening of the court order, aides blocked reporters and producers from MS Now and CNN from covering a state dinner held in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Industry Reactions to Institutional Press Controls

Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media analyst, addressed the network’s exclusion from Air Force One by noting that the administration is actively targeting outlets reporting unpleasant truths. “Today, yes, it happens to be CNN, but tomorrow it could be any other news outlet,” Stelter stated on air.

Throughout his political career, Trump has frequently labeled nonpartisan news organizations that publish unfavorable coverage as “the enemy of the people.” In his current term, those long-standing grievances have manifested in direct structural exclusions and public rebukes directed at female journalists pressing for accountability during departures from the White House.