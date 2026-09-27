Medical Secretary Job at Rennes University Hospital

The Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Rennes has launched an open recruitment drive for a part-time medical secretary position operating at 70% time. The role is embedded within the Cardiologie Thoracique, Vasculaire, Pôle Cur Poumons Vaisseaux, specifically supporting the Thoracic, Cardiac, and Vascular Surgery service.

A 70% Medical Secretary Role Opens at CHU de Rennes

Inside a Major Public Health Establishment

As the supporting institution for the Groupement Hospitalier Haute Bretagne, the CHU de Rennes ranks among the top nine public health establishments nationally for care quality. The sprawling university hospital network operates across four distinct sites with a total inpatient capacity of 1,831 beds, welcoming nearly half a million patients annually. The organization maintains a workforce of 9,155 agents dedicated to specialized medical and surgical care.

The position is physically anchored across specific units within the healthcare system. The cardio-thoracic surgery unit is located on the fifth level of the CCI, while the vascular surgery unit operates from the fourth floor of the CCP. Alongside thoracic, cardiac, and vascular surgery, the broader Cur Poumons Vaisseaux division encompasses specialized pulmonary care services.

Administrative professionals stepping into this role will handle a diverse portfolio of clinical support duties. Core responsibilities include managing physical and telephone receptions, sorting incoming mail, electronic correspondence, and examination requests, as well as digitizing clinical documents. Additional daily tasks involve processing prescriptions, medical transport paperwork, and certificates, alongside drafting, proofreading, formatting, and dispatching medical reports.

The selected candidate will also coordinate complementary examination results, manage patient appointment schedules, and maintain detailed electronic medical files. Prospective applicants are expected to possess targeted educational backgrounds, specifically holding a Baccalauréat ST2S, a professional title in medico-social secretarial assistance, or a BTS SP3S diploma.

Software Competency and Professional Expectations

Technical competency forms a critical pillar of the role. Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in standard workplace tools such as Word, Excel, Internet, and Outlook, alongside specialized medical and administrative software ecosystems including DX Care, DX Planning, Telemis, Portfolio, Lifen, Logos, Ariane, and Xplore.

Beyond technical proficiency, the institution requires strong interpersonal skills, including dynamic communication, rigorous organizational habits, versatility, and strict adherence to medical confidentiality. Candidates must also exhibit autonomy, initiative, and solid team spirit alongside high editorial standards and medical vocabulary comprehension.

Contract Timeline and Application Deadlines

The position is structured as a fixed-term contract (CDD) running from October 5, 2026, through November 30, 2026. Aligned with its institutional commitments, the CHU de Rennes actively promotes a comprehensive disability policy focused on workplace inclusion for future agents.