More than six hundred days into Donald Trump’s second term, the United States executive branch has concentrated immense power, yet the nation’s constitutional system of checks and balances has largely held. Despite executive overreach and controversial policies, key institutions—including the Federal Reserve, the Supreme Court, and federal courts—have repeatedly blocked unconstitutional moves, leaving the administration significantly constrained.
The Architectural Strength of Checks and Balances
When looking at the United States from across the Atlantic, the initial impression is often one of an unstoppable executive driving a radical agenda. Yet, looking closely at the internal machinery of American governance reveals a different reality. The US Constitution and its institutional safeguards are actively pushing back against authoritarian impulses.
As Renaud Lassus noted in recent analyses published by Le Grand Continent on September 27, 2026, Donald Trump has undoubtedly sought to expand executive dominance. But almost every time his administration has attempted to overstep legal boundaries, it has collided with an institutional wall. Here is why that matters for the future of global stability: the American system of separation of powers is battered, but it is functional.
On the economic front, the Federal Reserve has maintained its operational independence despite heavy pressure. Politically, the Supreme Court struck down key executive tariff frameworks and blocked attempts to remove a sitting Fed governor. Down the line, federal courts across multiple jurisdictions have repeatedly handed down stinging reversals to executive overreach.
Trump is, by many metrics, a much weaker president today than many feared immediately following his inauguration. He remains volatile and unpredictable, and the political battle is far from over. But the fundamental premise remains intact: the American constitutional framework has held firm against executive pressure.
The Dangerous Imperial Overreach of Foreign Policy
While domestic institutions are successfully weathering the storm, the architecture of American foreign and military policy presents a glaring vulnerability. The primary structural flaw in the US constitutional design is an external executive whose power abroad is virtually unchecked.
This imbalance was laid bare when the Supreme Court invalidated the administration’s tariff strategy. In response, Trump openly protested that while the courts could stop him from collecting duties, he retained the unilateral capacity to devastate a foreign country. That perspective highlights a dangerous evolution in modern statecraft.
Historically designed for a small, slow-moving republic, the American presidency has ballooned since 1945 into an office wielding imperial-scale authority. Today, a single individual can decisively sway the political and economic fortunes of hundreds of nations and billions of people. This concentration of authority operates largely free from traditional ethical, legal, or rational constraints—constraints that once ensured previous administrations viewed international cooperation as the bedrock of collective security.
Economic and Geopolitical Comparison of Institutional Friction
|Branch / Institution
|Targeted Policy / Action
|Outcome / Result
|Federal Reserve
|Monetary independence & leadership stability
|Maintained operational autonomy and defended sitting governor tenure.
|Supreme Court
|Executive tariff implementation
|Struck down executive-led tariffs, halting unilateral trade measures.
|Federal Courts
|Domestic regulatory overrides
|Issued successive legal reversals against contested executive actions.
Midterms on the Horizon and the Rising Anti-Oligarchy Movement
Looking ahead toward upcoming legislative elections, analysts anticipate a significant political correction. Current polling and domestic sentiment suggest the administration will likely face a severe rebuke at the ballot box, empowering Democrats to exert much tighter oversight over domestic and international agendas.
But the story goes deeper than standard partisan cycling. Because Trump occupies the entire political oxygen supply in media coverage, observers often miss the profound structural shift bubbling beneath the surface. Driven by widespread frustration with unchecked corporate power, a broad coalition of Democrats, independents, and even disgruntled voters is coalescing around a radical economic platform.
This emerging movement looks past mere anti-Trump rhetoric. It directly targets the institutional machinery of modern oligarchy, extreme wealth concentration, and corporate autocracy. Citing the classic warning of judge Louis Brandeis—that a nation can have democracy or concentrated wealth in the hands of a few, but not both—this populist-progressive energy aims to recalibrate the American economic model from the ground up.
For international partners watching from abroad, the turbulence inside the United States is far from settled. But as this domestic resistance proves, the American experiment is still writing its own rules, and the pushback against autocratic drift is gaining formidable momentum.