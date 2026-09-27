More than six hundred days into Donald Trump’s second term, the United States executive branch has concentrated immense power, yet the nation’s constitutional system of checks and balances has largely held. Despite executive overreach and controversial policies, key institutions—including the Federal Reserve, the Supreme Court, and federal courts—have repeatedly blocked unconstitutional moves, leaving the administration significantly constrained.

The Architectural Strength of Checks and Balances

When looking at the United States from across the Atlantic, the initial impression is often one of an unstoppable executive driving a radical agenda. Yet, looking closely at the internal machinery of American governance reveals a different reality. The US Constitution and its institutional safeguards are actively pushing back against authoritarian impulses.

As Renaud Lassus noted in recent analyses published by Le Grand Continent on September 27, 2026, Donald Trump has undoubtedly sought to expand executive dominance. But almost every time his administration has attempted to overstep legal boundaries, it has collided with an institutional wall. Here is why that matters for the future of global stability: the American system of separation of powers is battered, but it is functional.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve has maintained its operational independence despite heavy pressure. Politically, the Supreme Court struck down key executive tariff frameworks and blocked attempts to remove a sitting Fed governor. Down the line, federal courts across multiple jurisdictions have repeatedly handed down stinging reversals to executive overreach.

Trump is, by many metrics, a much weaker president today than many feared immediately following his inauguration. He remains volatile and unpredictable, and the political battle is far from over. But the fundamental premise remains intact: the American constitutional framework has held firm against executive pressure.