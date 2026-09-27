KATSEYE Perform Animal and Hootie Frutti in SNL Debut

Global girl group KATSEYE made their official Saturday Night Live debut on Saturday, September 26, bringing high-energy choreography and chart-topping pop to Studio 8H for the Season 52 premiere hosted by NBA star Jalen Brunson.

The Bottom Line

The Debut: KATSEYE performed “Animal” and “Hootie Frutti” from their Billboard 200-topping EP, Wild.

KATSEYE performed “Animal” and “Hootie Frutti” from their Billboard 200-topping EP, Wild. The Lineup: The group appeared as a four-member quartet—Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, Daniela Avanzini, and Megan Skiendiel—while Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza remain on announced mental-health hiatuses.

The group appeared as a four-member quartet—Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, Daniela Avanzini, and Megan Skiendiel—while Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza remain on announced mental-health hiatuses. The Context: The landmark late-night appearance follows a massive commercial breakthrough for the group, capped by a No. 1 album and a 31-date arena tour.

Bringing the Wild Era to Studio 8H

For their late-night television appearance, KATSEYE treated the live Studio 8H audience and home viewers to a potent two-song sampler from their latest five-track EP, Wild, which dropped in August. The group opened their segment with the Ed Sheeran co-written track “Animal,” showcasing sharp choreography and polished vocals. The single recently climbed to a career-high No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, anchoring the group’s ongoing mainstream crossover.

Following the vocal-forward momentum of “Animal,” the quartet transitioned into “Hootie Frutti,” one of the lighter and more playful cuts from the Wild tracklist. In addition to their musical sets, the group joined host Jalen Brunson in a pre-taped sketch that playfully spoofed Dream Academy, the reality competition series that originally formed the group under a joint venture between K-pop powerhouse HYBE and Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records.

Climbing the Ranks of Pop Stardom

The SNL milestone caps an extraordinary two-year ascent for the six-member multinational group. After releasing their debut EP SIS (Soft Is Strong) in 2024, KATSEYE broke through commercially in 2025 with their second EP, Beautiful Chaos. That project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the Hot 100 entries “Gnarly” and “Gabriela,” earning the ensemble Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

Photo: rollingstone.com

Their momentum only accelerated with the August release of Wild, which secured the group their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by moving 170,000 equivalent album units in its first week—marking one of the largest opening frames for an all-female group in recent years. Yet, this rapid trajectory has brought its own distinct challenges. As Rolling Stone reported, Kelly Rowland recently spoke on the immense pressure accompanying such swift success, advising the group to prioritize their well-being amidst a relentless global schedule.

Global Stages and Current Tour Schedule

The four members currently holding down the fort on television and the stage are doing so while the group navigates personnel adjustments. Members Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza are sitting out current group activities, both having stepped back to focus on their mental health. Despite operating as a four-piece for the SNL stage and their ongoing promotional stops—which previously included a late-summer slot on The Today Show concert series and a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—the group’s live apparatus remains fully engaged.

Photo: inmusicblog.com

KATSEYE Perform “Animal” and “Hootie Frutti” Live on SNL

KATSEYE Major Milestones (2024–2026) Release / Event Type Peak Achievement / Detail SIS (Soft Is Strong) Debut EP (2024) Established the global group following Dream Academy formation. Beautiful Chaos Second EP (2025) Debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200; featured hits “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.” Wild EP (August) Hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 170,000 first-week units. Wildworld Tour Concert Tour 31-date arena run spanning Europe, North America, and Mexico City.

With the SNL stage now conquered, KATSEYE returns immediately to the road. Their 31-date Wildworld Tour kicked off in Europe earlier this month and is set to transition to North America in October. Beginning in Miami, the itinerary winds northward into Canada before heading west and culminating in Mexico City this coming November.

The Cultural Takeaway

Saturday night’s showcase proved that KATSEYE is no longer just an experiment in cross-continental talent incubation, but a firmly entrenched fixture of modern pop music. By holding their own on American television’s most storied live sketch comedy stage, the quartet demonstrated that their performance chops match their formidable streaming numbers. How do you think the group’s current four-member lineup is handling the pressure of a major arena tour? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.