Rescued Husky and Illustrator Explore the American Southwest Together

Illustrator John Stortz and his rescued husky, Wolf, have spent two years documenting their road trips across the southwestern United States on Instagram and Tumblr, capturing stunning mountain vistas, desert expanses, and iconic landmarks like the Hollywood sign while highlighting the deep bond between traveler and companion.

The Bottom Line The Travelers: Illustrator John Stortz and his rescued husky, Wolf, traveling together as a dynamic duo.

Illustrator John Stortz and his rescued husky, Wolf, traveling together as a dynamic duo. The Itinerary: A two-year journey across the southwestern United States, spanning natural wonders and iconic landmarks.

A two-year journey across the southwestern United States, spanning natural wonders and iconic landmarks. The Documentation: Widely shared visual chronicles hosted across Instagram and Tumblr, showcasing both rugged landscapes and affectionate companionship.

Hitting the Open Road with a Rescued Best Buddy

Hitting the open road and taking in all that this world has to offer can be one of the most profound and freeing experiences a person can have. For illustrator John Stortz, that experience reached a new level after he rescued his husky from a shelter. Deciding to explore the southwestern United States together, the pair established a routine of traversing rugged terrain and documenting their journey for a dedicated online audience.

Each photo captures not only the raw beauty of the landscape, but also the obvious affection Stortz holds for his travel companion. Reflecting on the dynamic, Stortz captured the sentiment in one post by writing, “Good people, a good view and a half obedient mutt are about all you could ever ask for.” That straightforward philosophy defines their ongoing travels across mountains, valleys, and deserts.

From Sturtevant Falls to the Mojave Desert

The duo’s itinerary reads like a comprehensive travelogue of western geography. At Sturtevant Falls, Stortz noted the setting simply as “Merwolf in his domain.” Their travels also brought them through Switzer Falls in Altadena, California, and the vibrant Antelope Valley Poppy Fields in Lancaster, California.

Urban landmarks share space with remote wilderness in their collection. Stops include Bronson Canyon in Los Angeles and the historic Goat Canyon Trestle in Borrego Springs, California. Captioning a shot from Red Rock Canyon State Park in Cantil, California, Stortz joked about his own photogenic history, writing, “I’m pretty sure I made a weird face in ninety percent of my childhood photos.”

Vast Landscapes and Salt Flats

As the journey extended into more isolated terrain, the landscapes grew increasingly dramatic. The pair navigated the Mojave Desert and Death Valley, California, stopping right about where Forrest Gump famously decided to stop running. Their route also wound through Mammoth Lakes, Caples Lake in the Eldorado National Forest, the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Aptos, California, and the towering Sierra Nevadas.

Moving outside of California, the adventures crossed state lines.

Documenting the Journey Online

By utilizing platforms like Instagram and Tumblr, Stortz turned a personal road trip into a widely followed visual narrative. The enduring appeal of the project lies in the combination of striking American geography and the unfiltered reality of traveling with a rescued animal. Through every mountain vista and dusty trail, the photographs present an unvarnished look at life on the road with a canine companion.