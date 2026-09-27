Traditional Chinese medicine can interact dangerously with Western drugs

Traditional Chinese medicine is integrated into daily life across Hong Kong, where a morning chrysanthemum tea or an evening bowl of tonic soup feels as routine as brushing one's teeth. Yet this cultural familiarity breeds a dangerous blind spot regarding how natural remedies interact with powerful Western prescription drugs.

The Hidden Danger of Combining Danshen With Warfarin

In the second instalment of a four-part Health Matters series investigating traditional Chinese medicine, Aidyn Fitzpatrick highlights a stark medical warning for patients who mix herbal treatments with conventional pharmaceuticals. Dr. Raymond Wong Siu-ming, a consultant at the Prince of Wales Hospital’s Poison Treatment Centre and a lead expert with the Integrated Chinese-Western Medicine Treatment Safety Centre, encountered a severe case that underscores this exact hazard.

An elderly woman with a mechanical heart valve was taking warfarin, a blood thinner used to prevent and treat blood clots. When she began simultaneously using the Chinese herb danshen—frequently marketed for promoting “blood circulation”—her body suffered a reaction. Her blood lost its ability to clot normally, culminating in severe bleeding complications.

This clinical encounter exposes a widespread misunderstanding among patients who assume that botanical or traditional remedies are inherently benign simply because they are natural. While substances like danshen, proprietary pills bought from pharmacies, or therapeutic sessions like cupping are deeply woven into everyday wellness, they carry active pharmacological compounds that can drastically alter how prescription medicines behave in the bloodstream.

Navigating the Distinction Between Food, Relief, and Concentrated Treatment

The core safety dilemma centers on usage and concentration rather than the origin of the remedy. Medical experts emphasize that patients must distinguish between everyday food items, casual symptom relief, and concentrated treatments taken alongside medicines that have their own powerful effects.

Photo: ifitnessmag.com

Protecting Against Avoidable Complications

Understanding that natural does not automatically mean safe is the first line of defense for anyone bridging the gap between traditional remedies and Western medical treatments. Have you or someone you know ever discussed your herbal supplement routine with your primary care physician? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments below.