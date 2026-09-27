San Diego Unified Launches Student-Inspired Menu via Sandi Coast Cafe

When students in the Mission Bay Cluster returned to Pacific Beach campuses on Aug. 10, they encountered a transformed cafeteria experience featuring Baja fish tacos, mango parfaits, and student-developed recipes like Ava’s Avocado Salad. Administered by the San Diego Unified School District’s Sandi Coast Cafe, the expanded nutrition program prepares to serve more than 17 million meals throughout the 2026–27 school year, balancing state agricultural support with student-inspired culinary creativity.

Expanding Choices Across 205 Campuses

The San Diego Unified School District serves approximately 95,000 meals daily across its 205 schools, breaking down to 35,000 breakfasts, 51,000 lunches, and 9,000 suppers during the academic year. The expanded breakfast menu now features waffles with eggs and hash browns, turkey bacon breakfast burritos, mango parfaits, egg bites with hash browns, blueberry muffin tops, breakfast tacos, and bean and cheese burritos. Meanwhile, the lunch lineup introduces beef quesadillas, hummus plates, bacon cheeseburgers, and fresh Baja fish tacos.

Pacific Beach Middle School seventh-grader Kolton Hughes expressed approval of the updated options. “When kids have a better lunch they will learn better in the afternoon,” he said. Robin Lujan, the cafeteria manager at Pacific Beach Middle, noted that the campus serves approximately 75 to 90 breakfasts and 250 to 300 lunches each day.

Student Voices Shape the Menu

The new offerings stem directly from student feedback gathered through the district’s nutrition survey. Two distinct student-developed recipes have secured spots on cafeterias across the district. The Hot Honey Chicken Bowl with Fried Rice, crafted by culinary students at Morse High School, appears on secondary menus. It is joined by Ava’s Avocado Salad, originally created by a Correia Middle School student during a previous recipe contest and brought back from the archives for the current school year.

Alicia Pitrone Hauser, executive director of Food and Nutrition Services for the district, emphasized the community aspect of the initiative. “Food brings people together, and we want every student to feel cared for when they join us for a meal,” Hauser said.

A Five-Year Evolution in School Nutrition

The updated dining program reflects a broader shift in food and nutrition services that began five years ago. Leslie Luna, marketing coordinator for the district’s Food and Nutrition Services, recalled the legislative milestone that catalyzed the transformation. “Five years ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a landmark piece of legislation into law, making California the first state in the nation to implement a universal free school meal program for all public-school students,” Luna said.

In 2024, the district rebranded its school lunch program as Sandi Coast Cafe to reflect a commitment to sourcing sustainable ingredients that support California agriculture while providing fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. Aurora Sesenbach, a sixth grader at Pacific Beach Middle who relocated from Minnesota last summer, highlighted the local culinary upgrade. “I love the meals at PBMS. The food is so much better here than at my previous school,” Aurora said.

Funding Structure and Extended Programs

The ambitious nutrition operation relies on a blend of state and federal financial backing. California’s Universal Meals Program builds upon the federal National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. According to district officials, the state program rests on three pillars: a state mandate requiring districts to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, a requirement that high-poverty schools participate in the federal Community Eligibility Provision, and state reimbursement funding allocated by the Legislature to cover operational costs.

San Diego Unified Launches Revamped Menu Focused on Student Health

Beyond traditional breakfast and lunch hours, the district operates a supper program in conjunction with the PrimeTime Program for transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. This initiative provides an engaging environment for students to strengthen academic skills and participate in art, science, music, and athletics activities. The supper program itself is funded through the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program, ensuring students receive comprehensive nutritional support throughout the extended school day.