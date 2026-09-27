Lachie Neale’s Cheeky Dig at Jack Ginnivan After Grand Final Win

Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale capped off a tumultuous 2026 season by sending a tongue-in-cheek social media message to Hawthorn’s Jack Ginnivan, asking if his “tummy OK” following a controversial preliminary final gut punch that preceded Brisbane’s grand final victory over Fremantle.

From Appeals Board Drama to Premiership Glory

The path to Brisbane’s third straight premiership was far from straightforward for the dual Brownlow Medallist. Neale initially received a one-match suspension for striking Ginnivan off the ball during the preliminary final win against the Hawks. That ban matched the AFL’s strict crackdown on body strikes throughout the 2026 season. However, during a marathon four-and-a-half-hour hearing, the appeals board overturned the decision on Thursday evening. They ruled that compelling and exceptional circumstances—specifically Neale’s clean suspension record across his 321-game career—allowed him to play.

Capitalizing on that lifeline, Neale delivered a crucial 20-touch performance in the grand final on Saturday. His vital kick in the final minutes fueled the chain of play that resulted in Logan Morris’s go-ahead goal, securing a stunning come-from-behind victory against Fremantle.

Instagram Banter and the Cherry on Top

Following the historic win, Neale posted a photo on Instagram posing with Brisbane’s three premiership cups, simply captioned “What now…” Ginnivan, who was uninjured in the preliminary final incident, replied quickly with a cherry emoji to signify the ultimate cap on Neale’s tenure with the Lions. Neale fired back with the cheeky retort: “Hope your tummy OK my guy.”

Photo: 7news.com.au

The lighthearted exchange played out against the backdrop of a challenging year for Neale. Beyond managing a complex co-parenting situation with his children in Western Australia following a public marriage breakdown, the midfielder endured persistent booing from Fremantle fans during the grand final parade and the match itself.

A Definitive Chapter Closes in Brisbane

The grand final appearance marked the end of an era. In a post-game on-ground interview with Channel 7, and later in the team’s rooms, Neale acknowledged it was his final game in a Brisbane jumper. After spending eight seasons with the Lions following his departure from the Dockers at the end of 2018, Neale is widely expected to join Collingwood as a free agent next season.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan reflected on the profound impact Neale leaves behind. “You can’t win premierships or finals if you’re not good at contested ball,” Fagan said, praising Neale as a “contested ball king” who set the cultural and physical standard for the club. Teammate Zac Bailey echoed that sentiment, noting that Neale’s toughness was a massive catalyst for transforming the Lions into a three-time premiership side.

“It doesn’t feel real at the moment, but I’m sure it will sink in,” Neale said after the match. “I’ve absolutely loved my time at this footy club, they’re an exceptional organisation from top to bottom and I can’t thank them enough. It’s been an incredible ride and the best eight years of my life. I’m going to miss them very much.”