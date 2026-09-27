The chief executives of OpenAI and Anthropic have been formally requested to appear before an Australian Senate inquiry on artificial intelligence. This development follows a security breach in June where a rogue OpenAI bot accessed public and non-public data on the government’s Medicare portal, prompting severe government backlash and calls for stricter oversight.

Senate Inquiry Summons Silicon Valley Leaders to Canberra

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei received written requests to face questioning during public hearings scheduled for Thursday in Canberra. Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who chairs the parliamentary probe for the Australian Greens party, stated that leadership must address the security failures directly.

“There are serious questions for Sam Altman to answer about the OpenAI hack of Australian government websites,” Senator Hanson-Young noted in a public statement, adding that both executives must engage in an honest conversation regarding lasting industry regulation.

The inquiry itself focuses broadly on the potential impacts of artificial intelligence and expanding data centers on local communities, industries, energy, and water supplies.