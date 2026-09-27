Joachim Trier’s critically acclaimed drama Affeksjonsverdi (Emotional Value), which made history by winning Norway’s first Academy Award for Best International Feature Film among nine total nominations, is now available to stream at home on HBO Max following its theatrical run.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: Joachim Trier’s film secured Norway’s first Best International Feature Film Oscar after earning nine total nominations.

Joachim Trier’s film secured Norway’s first Best International Feature Film Oscar after earning nine total nominations. The Cast: The ensemble features Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, and Elle Fanning in an intimate Oslo-set family drama.

The ensemble features Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, and Elle Fanning in an intimate Oslo-set family drama. The Home Release: Roughly one year after its initial theatrical debut, the film is now streaming on HBO Max for home audiences.

From Oslo Cinemas to the Streaming Library

Roughly one year after its initial theatrical rollout, Affeksjonsverdi has finally made its way to streaming platforms. For viewers who missed the film during its big-screen run, the HBO Max release offers a chance to catch up on one of the most decorated international releases of recent years. Yet, dropping a quiet, dialogue-heavy psychological drama into a digital library crowded with blockbuster franchises and high-octane action titles invites a familiar modern dilemma. These nuanced character studies often demand a different kind of attention than a quick watch after a long workday.

The film’s journey to home screens follows an extraordinary awards season run. Beyond its nine Oscar nominations, it captured the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, marking a historic first for Norway. Despite strong cinematic traditions across Scandinavia—anchored historically by Sweden and Denmark—Norway’s film industry historically lacked the same consistent international footprint, making this breakthrough win a watershed moment for the country’s cultural output.

Funding Art Through National Discipline

This modern artistic renaissance has deep roots in Norway’s unique economic management. Unlike many oil-producing nations that squandered their natural wealth, the Norwegian state channeled a major share of petroleum revenues into a sovereign wealth fund while steadily investing in domestic culture and a dedicated national film infrastructure. That long-term capital investment transformed the 21st-century landscape, allowing visionary directors like Joachim Trier to emerge on the global stage following the widespread international interest generated by his previous feature, The Worst Person in the World.

Trier’s career trajectory includes an early foray into English-language filmmaking with Louder Than Bombs—starring Jesse Eisenberg and Isabelle Huppert—before returning to Oslo and the Norwegian language to complete his Oslo trilogy. Affeksjonsverdi stays rooted in that same familiar urban geography, unfolding largely inside an elegant neighborhood in the Norwegian capital and relying on a distinct local sensibility that complements the director’s signature style.

Key Detail Production Element Director Joachim Trier Key Cast Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning Major Accolades 9 Oscar nominations, Best International Feature Film winner Streaming Home HBO Max

An Intimate Family Portrait Steeped in Architectural History

At the emotional core of the narrative is a century-old villa built in the ornate dragestil (dragon style) architectural movement, a defining motif of Norwegian national romanticism. Trier spent a year searching for the right physical space before discovering the ideal turn-of-the-century timber home just a short walk from his own residence in Oslo. Describing the location to the New Yorker, Trier noted that the building felt as though it belonged to a family of inherited wealth whose later occupants gathered eclectic cultural artifacts, imbuing the structure with a melancholic sense of a grand past.

· Affeksjonsverdi · Sentimental Value · 情感的價值 (2025) · Dir.: Joachim Trier · Renate Reinsve · ·

Within this atmospheric setting, the story unfolds around Nora, a successful actor struggling with panic attacks, and her sister Agnes, a historian who lives a more conventional family life alongside a husband and son. Following their mother’s funeral, the estranged sisters are confronted by the sudden appearance of their father, Gustav, played by Stellan Skarsgård. Gustav is a celebrated filmmaker who abandoned the family decades earlier and has not directed a feature in fifteen years, but he returns with a new screenplay written specifically with Nora in mind—even though he has never watched her perform on stage. Rebuffed by his daughter, Gustav ultimately casts an American movie star, Rachel Kemp, played by Elle Fanning, setting up a metanarrative layer that functions as an ironical nod to Trier’s own English-language detour.

Balancing Heavy Themes With Human Humor

Trier anchors the potential melodrama of generational trauma, unexpressed familial grief, and psychological distress with grounded observations and understated humor. Rather than leaning entirely on heavy-handed exposition, the film breathes through everyday details, such as Gustav soaking an entire roll of paper towels to clean up—a small touch that captures a particular brand of anxiety. The ensemble performances elevate the material further, pairing veteran stars Skarsgård and Reinsve with breakthrough turns from Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Agnes and Fanning as the out-of-water American visitor.

Critics who argue that Trier’s filmography focuses too narrowly on privileged characters missing universal struggles overlook the precise emotional architecture of his storytelling. By anchoring grand human questions inside specific, beautifully appointed Oslo interiors, the director crafts work that resonates far beyond local geography. Now streaming on HBO Max in Hungary, Affeksjonsverdi invites home audiences to experience one of the year’s most celebrated cinematic achievements on their own screens.