Meet the Granddaughters of Carolina Herrera: Olimpia Báez and Carolina Lansing

Marking 45 years of the Carolina Herrera house in New York, granddaughters Olimpia Báez and Carolina Lansing stepped into the spotlight on the front row. Wearing designs from the house, the 21-year-old and 22-year-old cousins signaled a quiet generational pivot for the global fashion brand.

From Manhattan to Paris: The Next Generation Takes the Front Row Carolina Herrera recently marked four and a half decades since founding her eponymous label in New York. While the founder was flanked by her daughters, Carolina Adriana and Patricia, the flashbulbs increasingly favored a younger cohort. Granddaughters Olimpia Báez and Carolina Lansing claimed prominent seats on the front row, wearing distinct pieces from the house. Olimpia Báez, 21, is the daughter of Carolina Adriana Herrera and Spanish bullfighter Miguel Báez, known as “El Litri.” Having studied design in Paris for two years before relocating to New York, she currently pursues Media, Culture, and Communication at New York University. Her path mirrors the transnational footprint of her grandmother, whose foundational New York show in 1981 anchored the brand in Manhattan. Back in November 2025, Olimpia made a high-profile societal debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, wearing a custom black-and-white polka-dot gown by creative director Wes Gordon that nodded directly to the house’s heritage.

Contrasting Backgrounds Shape the Cousins’ Paths Despite sharing a grandmother and a global upbringing, the two cousins have taken remarkably different routes into adulthood. Carolina Lansing, 22, is the eldest daughter of Patricia Cristina Herrera and American businessman Gerrit Lansing. Unlike her cousin Olimpia, whose life has occasionally intersected with visible cultural milestones, Carolina Lansing maintained a strictly private profile through her upbringing between the United States and Spain, where she attended The American School of Madrid. Her mother, Patricia Cristina Herrera, previously managed special projects within the family firm and now develops other projects like the teen cosmetics brand Oddities. Meanwhile, Carolina Lansing completed her undergraduate studies in California, earning a degree in Global Communications and World Languages from Chapman University this past May. Her public exposure remains measured, though her presence at the 45th-anniversary celebration points to a deepening involvement with the family’s enterprise.

A Legacy of Elegance and Corporate Continuity While neither Olimpia Báez nor Carolina Lansing has formally announced an intention to take the creative or executive helm, their integration into major brand milestones follows a pattern. Daughters Carolina Adriana and Patricia stepped into active operational roles as the business scaled internationally. The younger generation has grown up immersed in campaigns, ateliers, and international runway schedules, absorbing the specific aesthetic language codified by their grandmother.

The Herrera Family Lineage and Brand Milestones Individual / Entity Role / Affiliation Key Milestone Carolina Herrera Founder Celebrated 45 years of the brand in New York (1981–2026). Carolina Adriana Herrera Daughter Long-standing involvement in the family business. Patricia Cristina Herrera Daughter Former director of special projects; develops Oddities cosmetics. Olimpia Báez Granddaughter (Age 21) NYU student; debuted at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris (Nov 2025). Carolina Lansing Granddaughter (Age 22) Chapman University graduate in Global Communications (May).

The Road Ahead for a Global House No formal succession plan has been published by the enterprise, leaving observers to watch how these emerging public figures will shape the brand’s next chapter. What remains certain is that the house of Carolina Herrera treats familial presence as an essential pillar of its corporate identity.