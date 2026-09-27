Heavy machinery severely damaged a protected spring system in Alsógöd during dredging work at the ferry port, prompting formal complaints from conservationists over widespread destruction of natural habitats, clay-filled spring mouths, and debris-strewn public recreation areas.

Heavy equipment including backhoes, bulldozers, and trucks tore through the Alsógöd spring system during a project to dredge the local ferry port’s basin.

Destruction Along the Dunakeszi Border

The affected zone spans the shoreline between the local ferry port and the Dunakeszi border, where dozens of natural springs fed by groundwater emerge. The operational machinery completely destroyed the delicate spring mouths with oily grease and machine mud, while pointlessly dumped clay clogged other water veins entirely. The vital water channels leading from these springs toward the Danube were thoroughly torn apart by the heavy vehicles.

Because every single one of these springs carries individual legal protection, authorities could not have issued any permits allowing such devastation to occur. It remains difficult to comprehend how extracting hundreds of cubic meters of sediment for a ferry boat drawing barely forty centimeters of water managed to wreck approximately three kilometers of shoreline.

Official Complaints Lodged With Environmental Authorities

The group Dunai Szigetek first exposed the environmental disaster in a public social media post, confirming that formal reports regarding the nature damage had already been submitted to multiple regulatory bodies. The notified authorities include the Duna-Ipoly National Park Directorate, the Central Danube Valley Directorate of Water Management, and the Pest County Government Office. Investigators found that the initial report was far from the first action taken, as a formal criminal complaint had supposedly already been filed over the incident.

Public Beach Left Covered in Debris and Clay

Beyond the damage to local hydrology, the project transformed a beloved public free beach that originally featured a predominantly gravel shoreline into a muddy, clay-heavy bank. SPREAD sediment from the riverbed was left uncleared of household and industrial waste. Broken glass, rusty pieces of metal, old road signs, and plastics now litter the shoreline.

Clearing away the scattered refuse will likely fall to frustrated local residents, while repairing the ruined landscape is a task only the Danube itself could properly execute. Meanwhile, parallel instances of severe environmental harm were documented elsewhere in the region, including the chemical spraying and eradication of protected reed beds from a boat in Szigetszentmiklós, alongside similar illegal reed destruction in Csopak.