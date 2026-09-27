Hurricane Polo Threatens Southern California With Flooding and High Surf

Southern California coastal communities are bracing for severe ocean conditions as Hurricane Polo churns southward toward Mexico. While meteorologists emphasize that the storm will not make a direct landfall in California, its powerful offshore swells are generating dangerous rip currents, high surf, and heightened coastal flooding risks across the region, prompting local leaders to activate emergency measures and issue urgent warnings for beachgoers.

The distant tempest is sending high-energy swells toward West Coast shores, particularly impacting south-facing beaches where waves are projected to reach heights of 7 feet or greater.

“Moderate coastal flooding is expected in the Los Angeles area,” the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department said in an advisory issued Friday evening, adding that the incoming swells significantly increase the risk of ocean drowning. Authorities noted that strong rip currents can easily sweep swimmers and surfers far out to sea, while heavy breaking waves threaten to capsize small boats, wash people off exposed rocks and piers, and flood parking lots and walkways during peak high tides.

Coastal Communities Fortify Vulnerable Shorelines

In Seal Beach, heavy earth-moving equipment has lined the shoreline with tall sand berms to protect residential properties from surging seawater. Many residents expressed hope that these physical barriers will hold firm against the incoming surf after previous storms caught coastal neighborhoods off guard.

“I think they’re gonna hold, because we weren’t prepared, I don’t think Seal Beach was prepared for the last one,” said local resident Susana Villalon.

Further down the coast in Laguna Beach, recurring erosion has left visible scars on popular stretches of sand. “If you go down to Aliso Creek Beach, you can see how much the sand disappeared,” said resident Trish Sweeney. “And we lost quite a bit of sand over the years… showing how much damage it is.”

Photo: nypost.com

Meanwhile, in Long Beach—where neighborhoods were severely impacted by heavy surf during the Labor Day weekend effects of Hurricane Marie—city officials took proactive steps ahead of the new swell. The Long Beach City Council ratified a proclamation of a local emergency, allowing municipal leaders to swiftly deploy resources and equipment. The vulnerable peninsula area in Long Beach has been closed to the public for safety, with authorities strictly instructing residents to stay away from active sand berms and heavy machinery zones.

Emergency Resources and Ongoing Advisories

Municipal and county fire departments remain on high alert as the peak flooding risk approaches. In Los Angeles, neighborhood fire stations have made ready-to-fill sandbags available to the public, allowing households to collect up to 25 bags each to fortify their properties against potential street and driveway inundation.

An official beach hazard statement remains active across the region through Wednesday. Forecasters and municipal leaders continue to urge residents, surfers, and tourists to avoid entering the water or walking along seawalls and jetties while large swells and high tides create life-threatening conditions along the California coast.