How to Get a Mortgage Above 35 Percent Debt Ratio in 2026

As French banks manage tight monetary constraints, mortgage applications exceeding the 35% debt-to-income cap remain viable under strict regulatory exemptions. According to the Haut Conseil de stabilité financière (HCSF), lenders retain the discretion to bypass debt caps on up to 20% of their quarterly loan production, prioritizing first-time primary residence buyers.

The Bottom Line Regulatory Cap: The HCSF caps debt service at 35% of net pre-tax income and loan terms at 25 years, with rules applying to funds disbursed since January 1, 2022.

The HCSF caps debt service at 35% of net pre-tax income and loan terms at 25 years, with rules applying to funds disbursed since January 1, 2022. The 20% Exemption Window: Lenders can allocate up to 20% of quarterly loan volume outside these standard criteria, primarily favoring primary residence buyers and first-time purchasers.

Lenders can allocate up to 20% of quarterly loan volume outside these standard criteria, primarily favoring primary residence buyers and first-time purchasers. Strict Allocation Rules: Within the 20% exemption pool, at least 70% must target primary residences, with a mandatory 30% carve-out specifically for first-time buyers, leaving only 6% for rental property investors or secondary homes.

Decoding the 35% Effort Rate and the 25-Year Limit

The regulatory framework governing real estate financing in France hinges on precise mathematical parameters enforced by the HCSF. Under decision D-HCSF-2021-7, the maximum debt-to-income ratio—officially termed the effort rate—is capped at 35%, combined with a maximum loan maturity of 25 years. Here is the math: these two criteria are strictly cumulative. A 28-year loan structured at a 30% debt ratio breaches the standard, just as a 20-year loan running at a 38% debt ratio violates the threshold.

Importantly, obtaining a mortgage above the 35% ceiling is entirely at the discretion of the lending institution. The borrower holds no legal right to secure such an exemption. Even if an application stays below the 35% marker, a bank can reject the dossier based on insufficient liquid assets or volatile income streams.

How Banks Calculate the Peak Debt Year

When assessing a file, lenders evaluate the year in which debt service reaches its heaviest burden, rather than simply looking at the first year of the loan. The calculation aggregates the new mortgage alongside all existing credit liabilities regardless of type, including compulsory borrower insurance.

Consider an illustrative scenario provided by the HCSF: an applicant earning 50,000 € annually targets a housing loan requiring 17,000 € per year. If that same borrower maintains an existing consumer credit obligation of 1,000 € annually for the next five years, their effort rate spikes to 36% for five years before dropping to 34%. Because it breaches the 35% ceiling during the peak period, the entire dossier falls outside standard norms.

Net pre-tax revenues form the basis of the calculation, excluding exceptional earnings. Rental income—including projected yields from the property being acquired—is factored in at gross value after applying a deduction to account for potential vacancy risks. Lenders are barred from deducting rental income directly from monthly mortgage payments.

Deferred Financing and Bridge Loan Exceptions

Loan durations can extend up to 27 years—incorporating a maximum of 25 years of actual repayment—when physical access to the property is delayed. This applies to off-plan purchases, new home construction, property development contracts, or older properties requiring heavy renovations. The deferred period, during which capital repayment is paused, cannot exceed the actual timeline before occupancy.

For older properties, renovation expenses must account for at least 10% of the total transaction cost, excluding notary fees and registration duties. Meanwhile, bridge loans designed to finance a new purchase prior to the sale of an existing home remain entirely outside the HCSF framework. The principal of a bridge loan is excluded from the primary debt calculation provided it does not exceed 80% of the market value of the property listed for sale, net of any remaining capital due.

Distribution of the 20% Bank Exemption Margin

The HCSF framework allows lenders to deviate from the standard criteria for up to 20% of their total quarterly mortgage originations. This exemption margin is calculated in absolute euros lent rather than sheer volume of files, and every exception requires a formalized internal policy justification by the bank.

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Exemption Category Minimum Allocation Rule Target Borrower Profile Primary Residence Allocation At least 70% of the 20% margin Standard primary residence buyers First-Time Buyer Sub-Allocation At least 30% of the primary residence pool Primo-accédants purchasing their first home Unrestricted Allocation 30% of the margin (6% of total production) Rental investors and secondary residences

Following updates implemented in July 2023 and reaffirmed in subsequent HCSF communications, the distribution of this flexibility is strictly regulated. At least 70% of the bank’s exemption margin must target primary residences, and within that subset, at least 30% must benefit first-time buyers. The remaining 30% of the flexibility margin—representing roughly 6% of total market production—is left unconstrained for rental property investments or secondary homes.

Debt-to-Income Versus Disposable Income

While the HCSF strictly monitors the 35% effort rate, financial institutions run a parallel evaluation based on disposable income, known locally as the reste à vivre. This metric measures the exact capital remaining for household expenses after all monthly debt obligations are settled.

Because the reste à vivre operates outside official HCSF texts, individual credit committees apply their own internal benchmarks. Consequently, a dossier comfortably sitting at a 30% debt-to-income ratio can still face rejection if the residual cash flow fails to satisfy the lender’s risk parameters.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.