Control Resonant first patch adjusts combat and adds future modes

Control Resonant has received its first hotfix patch following its launch, bringing direct adjustments to combat difficulty and enemy health scaling across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Remedy Entertainment rolled out the update in response to early feedback from players who accessed the action game through pre-orders of the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Addressing Combat Balance and Enemy Health Scaling

Developer Remedy Entertainment deployed the hotfix to target specific player complaints regarding early-game pacing and the resilience of opponents. According to official notes from Remedy, enemies in the opening hours could feel disproportionately tough compared to the player character, Dylan Faden. To rebalance this curve, the studio reduced the baseline health and level metrics for standard enemies, alongside key boss encounters like the Dancer and the Deserter. At the same time, the update raises the maximum aberrant power and ability strength available to the player. It also adjusts the damage scaling so that acquiring more upgrades yields a steeper increase in offensive output, making the progression loop feel more rewarding as players move through the campaign.

Lowering Costs and Updating the User Interface

Beyond raw combat tweaks, the patch introduces quality-of-life adjustments aimed at encouraging experimentation. Remedy permanently reduced the in-game cost required to reallocate Dylan’s stats. The studio also updated several user interface elements within the English version of the game to provide clearer explanations of specific abilities and statistics. While players diving into the title on GeForce NOW or local hardware are already experiencing these adjustments, the developer indicated that further tweaks may arrive in subsequent days as broader gameplay data rolls in.

Upcoming Content Additions on the Horizon

The hotfix marks only the first phase of post-launch support for the title. Remedy has confirmed that future updates will introduce a dedicated Photo Mode and a New Game Plus Plus mode.

Photo: hrej.cz