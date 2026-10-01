Fiji and Tuvalu to Host Historic COP31 Pre-COP Meeting

Fiji, Tuvalu, and Australia will host the official COP31 Pre-COP ministerial meeting and a Leaders’ event from 5-8 October, bringing global climate negotiators, partners, and leaders together in the Pacific for the very first time ahead of the UN climate conference.

The upcoming gathering allows global climate leaders, negotiators, and partners to witness both climate impacts and locally led responses first-hand in the Pacific. Fiji will host the Pre-COP meetings, while Tuvalu will hold a special leaders’ component.

Finance and Warming Limits Anchor the Pre-COP Agenda

Environment ministers will use the ministerial meetings to address contentious issues, centering their agenda on keeping global warming within the 1.5°C limit and strengthening climate finance. Finance remains a recurring Pacific demand. A climate finance state of play paper was released by the United Nations Development Programme alongside commentary asserting that current legal and political momentum—including Vanuatu’s international advocacy—must now translate into funding that actually reaches local communities.

Pacific leaders have stressed regional unity. Solomon Islands Environment Minister Wayne Ghemu, speaking for the Forum Chair at an earlier ministerial meeting, described regional solidarity as a strategic necessity.

Shifting Dynamics Between Vulnerable Nations and Global Powers

Australian ministers framed the event as a chance for the world to listen. Pacific Island Affairs Minister Pat Conroy noted that Pacific nations bear the brunt of climate change despite contributing least to it. Prime Minister Manele believes the most vulnerable nations can lead, and the most powerful can listen.

The backdrop to these negotiations is the lived reality of displacement across the region. The official Pre-COP site features a photo series documenting planned relocation efforts in Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, and elsewhere, which was first displayed at a regional exchange in Nadi in March.

COP31 Institutional Responsibilities and Roles Entity / Country Assigned Role Türkiye COP31 Presidency and World Leaders Summit Host Australia President of Negotiations Fiji and Tuvalu Pre-COP Ministerial Meeting and Leaders’ Event Host

Building Consensus Toward Antalya

Pre-COPs are designed to build consensus before formal talks begin. Türkiye will host COP31 and a World Leaders Summit in Antalya in November 2026. The discussions held across Fiji and Tuvalu will face their ultimate test at that summit, as the Pacific region pushes to ensure its core priorities of finance, resilience, and adaptation shape the final agreement.