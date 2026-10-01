An affiliate of U.S.-based private equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC has acquired aerospace manufacturer Héroux-Devtek Inc. for $32.50 in cash per share, bringing the total enterprise value to approximately $1.35 billion following approvals across four countries and court clearance.

Regulatory Clearances and Transaction Structure

The transaction was executed by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Québec Business Corporations Act. Under the terms finalized by the parties, the Platinum Equity affiliate acquired all issued and outstanding common shares of Héroux-Devtek, with the exception of shares rolled over by members of senior management.

Initially announced on July 11, 2024, the arrangement required extensive regulatory approvals and clearances across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain. In addition to regulatory greenlights, the deal was conditioned upon receiving necessary Héroux-Devtek shareholder approval and formal court approval.