Trade tensions and border rules drop Canadian travelers in South Florida

Rising trade tensions, a weaker Canadian dollar, and tightening U.S. border screening requirements have triggered a noticeable drop in Canadian travelers heading to South Florida.

Trade Wars and Border Hurdles Drive Cancellations in Hollywood, Florida

Along South Federal Highway in Hollywood, Florida, business owners who cater heavily to visitors from Quebec are feeling the squeeze. Richard Clavet, a Quebec native who owns several Canadian-themed properties including Richard’s Motel—affectionately nicknamed “Little Quebec”—noted that the trade war between the United States and Canada that began last year initiated a flurry of trip cancellations. While some guests offered excuses about illness, others were direct about their political motivations. Clavet recalled trying to salvage a reservation with a guest who had already put down a $1,000 deposit, only to be told by the caller, “No, I’m not going in the U.S. anymore.”

Beyond bilateral trade disputes, a weak Canadian dollar and new screening and identification requirements at the U.S.-Canada border compounded the downturn.

Shrinking Snowbird Rosters and Falling Flight Numbers Across Broward County

Not all hospitality operators have seen the same results. Down the street at the Curtis Inn & Suites, owner Jay Gandhi reported a steady contraction in his seasonal clientele ahead of the peak snowbird season running from October through April. Gandhi typically hosts 60 to 70 Canadian guests during these months. That figure slipped to 50 last year, and he anticipates welcoming only about 30 guests for the current season.

This localized cooling trend tracks with broader transportation and regional data. According to Visit Lauderdale, the official marketing arm for Broward County, nonstop flight volume between Canada and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport dropped beginning in April of last year. Flight frequencies fell roughly 7% for that year, followed by an additional decline of nearly 9% through the first six months of 2026. These metrics align with findings from Snowbird Advisor, an online resource for Canadian travelers. Stephen Fine, president of Snowbird Advisor, noted that a poll of roughly 4,000 members revealed a 12-percentage-point drop in travelers planning to spend the 2025–2026 winter season stateside.

Shifting Destinations as Canadian Travelers Explore Alternative Latitudes

While the United States retains its status as the top travel destination for Canadian snowbirds, the friction at the border and shifting economic priorities are opening doors elsewhere. Fine observed a parallel rise in Canadian snowbirds choosing alternative warm-weather retreats. “We’re seeing an increasing number of snowbirds going to Central America,” Fine said, pointing out concurrent growth in the Caribbean market.

Photo: wrur.org

As the winter travel season ramps up, local tourism stakeholders continue to monitor whether economic pressures and political discontent will permanently reshape traditional migration patterns or simply prompt a temporary redistribution of Canada’s snowbird population across the Americas.